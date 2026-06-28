Amid Improvement in Operating Metrics, Depressed UBER Stock Is Poised for a Comeback

Purely from a price-action perspective, Uber Technologies (UBER) performance has been unimpressive with negative returns of 20.18% in the last 52-weeks. However, key operating metrics like monthly active platform customers and gross bookings have witnessed steady improvement. The divergence between the fundamentals and stock performance has created a good buying opportunity.

Recently, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi disclosed that she has purchased positions in Uber. Pelosi has purchased 200 call options on Uber with a $50 strike price and an expiration date of March 19, 2027. The position seems well timed as Uber is poised for sustained improvement in performance metrics.

Notably, UBER stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 times. With analysts expecting earnings growth of 49.83% in FY27, growth acceleration is a catalyst for UBER stock trending higher.

About UBER Stock

Headquartered in San Francisco, Uber Technologies is a provider of a technology platform that uses a massive network, leading technology, operational excellence and product expertise to power movement from one point to another. The company’s technology is available in over 70 countries.

Uber’s business has three reportable segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. Uber One is the company’s single cross-platform membership program and as of March 2026, Uber One member base was 50 million.

Further, for FY25, Uber reported revenue growth of 18% year-over-year (YOY) to $52 billion. For the same period, the company’s adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow were $6.5 billion and $6.9 billion, respectively.

Amidst steady revenue growth and healthy free cash flows, UBER stock has declined by 10.59% in the last six months. The correction seems like a good accumulation opportunity with valuations looking attractive.

Diversification for Growth

The biggest opportunity for Uber is in the fact that Uber One has 50 million members. The company can leverage on this user base to drive growth through diversification.

In April 2026, Uber announced expansion into hotel booking in partnership with Expedia Group (EXPE). This allows Uber customers to book hotels directly in the Uber app. Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, rightly mentioned that “Uber is becoming an app for everything.”

Another good example is Uber partnering with Ulta Beauty (ULTA) to deliver beauty essentials in the U.S. Therefore, with multiple growth engines, the company is well positioned to create value.

Another growth catalyst is the autonomous-vehicle segment. In FY25, Uber reported 13.6 billion trips in more than 70 countries. The significant base serves as an opportunity to partner for robotaxi services at a global level. On June 17, Uber partnered with WeRide (WRD) to launch commercial robotaxi service in Zurich. The companies have already partnered for launch of robotaxi services in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Riyadh.

What Do Analysts Say About UBER Stock?

Based on 51 analysts with coverage, UBER stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating. While 37 analysts have a “Strong Buy” rating for UBER stock, four have a “Moderate Buy,” nine have a “Hold,” and one analyst has a “Strong Sell” rating.

The mean price target of $106.28 represents a potential upside of 46.8% from current levels. Further, the most bullish price target of $150 suggests that UBER could climb as much as 107.2% from here.

Concluding Views

For Q1 FY26, Uber reported mobility segment operating income of $2 billion. For the same period, the delivery segment reported operating income of $961 million. Gradually, Uber is moving towards two segments that drive cash flows. While the freight segment is at an operating level loss, it’s likely to be another growth driver in the coming years.

As the company’s operating cash flow and free cash flows swell, there will be continued flexibility to pursue aggressive organic and acquisition drive growth. Overall, UBER stock seems to be poised for a strong comeback that’s backed by continued improvement in operating metrics and a swelling user base.