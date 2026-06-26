Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

This Analyst Just Upgraded FuelCell Stock. Here's Why.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Green hydrogen by Scharfsinn via Shutterstock
Green hydrogen by Scharfsinn via Shutterstock

Jefferies upgraded FuelCell Energy (FCEL) to a “Buy” on Friday, simultaneously raising its price target to $24. The upgrade was catalyzed by FCEL’s newly announced strategic partnership with Fit Energy U.S., which establishes a multi-phase agreement to supply up to 380 megawatts of clean baseload fuel cell power for data center infrastructure.

Including today’s pop, FuelCell stock is trading up more than 225% versus the start of this year.

www.barchart.com

Why Jefferies Upgraded FuelCell Stock

The Jefferies analyst characterized FCEL shares' investment narrative as having shifted from a speculative “show me” story to one centered on executing against a visible and growing backlog. 

The firm specifically highlighted what it called a “deep valuation discount” relative to competitor Bloom Energy (BE), describing the current entry point as offering asymmetric upside for investors. 

This framing suggests Jefferies believes the market has not yet fully priced in the commercial momentum emerging from the Fit Energy deal and the broader data center power opportunity.

A Sneak Peek Into Fit Energy Deal

The Fit Energy agreement includes an immediate deposit for an initial 30 MW commitment, with deliveries expected to begin later in 2026. 

Subsequent phases give Fit Energy options to trigger expansions of 100 MW, followed by two 125 MW phases, all anchored by milestone-based payments and long-term service agreements spanning 15 to 20 years. 

The structure includes warrants for Fit Energy to purchase up to 12 million FuelCell shares at $26.44 each, vesting only as deployment milestones are met, aligning customer incentives with execution.

AI Boom Could Drive FCEL Shares Higher

The broader investment thesis for FCEL stock rests on surging AI and data center power demand. 

FuelCell’s second-quarter commercial pipeline reached 4 GW, up a whopping 267% sequentially, with about 89% of proposals tied to data centers. 

The clean energy company’s standardized 12.5 MW FuelCell Energy Block is designed to reduce engineering and permitting complexity, helping projects advance faster in grid-constrained markets. 

According to CEO Jason Few, the Fit Energy agreement validates the company’s decision to scale production capacity to 500 MW.

The Risks of Owning FuelCell Energy

Despite the bullish momentum, significant risks remain. FuelCell reported a gross loss of $12.9 million and a net loss of $77.6 million in the most recent quarter on revenues of just $35.6 million. 

Management has indicated that adjusted EBITDA positivity depends on reaching at least 100 MW of annualized production, versus roughly 30 MW currently. 

The company's backlog actually declined 9.9% year-over-year to $1.14 billion as of April 2026, reflecting revenue burn-off that new contracts have only partially offset. 

With nearly $441 million in total cash and restricted cash, FuelCell has liquidity to pursue growth, but the path from pipeline proposals to contracted revenue and ultimately profitability remains the central challenge investors must weigh against the Jefferies upgrade. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on FCEL

Note that other Wall Street firms actually disagree with Jefferies constructive view on FCEL stock. 

The consensus rating on FuelCell Energy sits at “Hold” only, with the mean price target of about $17 indicating potential for significant downside from current levels. 

www.barchart.com

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BE 252.02 -57.16 -18.49%
Bloom Energy Corp Cl A
FCEL 24.00 +4.35 +22.14%
Fuelcell Energy Inc

Most Popular News

Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 1
Stocks Rally Before the Open on Upbeat Micron Earnings, U.S. PCE Inflation Data in Focus
Road sign of New York Wall street corner Broad street by Mezzotint via Shutterstock 2
Stocks Erase Early Gain as Megacap Tech Stocks Retreat
A close-up of a General Motors corporate sign by lindaparton via Adobe Stock 3
Scalp a Quick Profit on General Motors Stock with This Contrarian Option Trade
Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 4
Blackberry Stock Just Scored a New 'Buy' Rating. Here's Why.
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 5
Shocking Math: The Numbers Say $1,750 Is Within Reach for Micron Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.