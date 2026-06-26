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The $11 Billion Reason TECH Stock Is Up Today

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Biotech research by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock
Biotech research by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock

Bio-Techne (TECH) skyrocketed on June 25 after German science and technology company Merck KGaA (MKKGY) announced a definitive agreement to acquire it for $73 per share.

The all-cash transaction values TECH at an enterprise value of about $11.3 billion, representing a rather significant 24% premium over its previous closing price. 

Following the explosive rally, TECH shares are up some 20% versus the start of this year. 

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Why Is Merck Paying a Hefty Premium for TECH Stock?

Merck’s multibillion-dollar buyout — its largest in over a decade — is an aggressive play to dominate the fast-growing life sciences market. 

Bio-Techne is a crown jewel in biological research tools, boasting a massive catalog of 6,000 recombinant proteins and 425,000 antibodies. 

By acquiring TECH, Merck instantly strengthens its global footprint in high-growth, cutting-edge workflows such as multi-omics, spatial biology, and cell and gene therapy. 

This enables Merck to support biopharmaceutical clients from early-stage discovery all the way to commercial manufacturing, positioning it strongly for a broader recovery in the biotech sector funding.

Note that MRK has been a lucrative investment in recent months — currently up about 40% versus its year-to-date low in late March. 

Is There Any Further Upside Left in TECH Shares

For retail investors considering chasing the momentum in TECH stock today, the train has likely left the station already. 

With Bio-Techne closing June 25 at north of $70, it’s already trading within pennies of Merck’s $73 buyout price. Because the transaction has been unanimously approved by Bio-Techne’s board, the premium is firmly baked in. 

Barring an improbable regulatory blockade or a surprise rival bidder, further upside for TECH is, therefore, strictly capped. 

Instead, investors wanting to play this transaction should now look at Merck, which expects the deal to be immediately accretive to sales and deliver roughly €140 million in annual cost synergies.

Wall Street’s View on Bio-Techne

Investors should also note that Wall Street analysts, before the Merck announcement, rated TECH shares a “Moderate Buy.” 

But the mean price target for the company was $62.50, indicating analysts didn’t expect it to reach its current standalone trading price.  

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TECH 71.06 +0.36 +0.51%
Bio-Techne Corp
MKKGY 33.2600 -0.2900 -0.86%
Merck Kgaa ADR

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