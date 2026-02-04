Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cisco Just (Finally) Set New All-Time Highs. Is CSCO Stock a Buy for February 2026?

Aanchal Sugandh - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cisco Systems, Inc_ HQ-by Sundry Photography via iStock
Cisco Systems, Inc_ HQ-by Sundry Photography via iStock

After nearly twenty-six years in the wilderness, Cisco Systems (CSCO) has finally closed the loop on its own history. The stock has climbed above its dot-com era intraday peak, rewriting the legacy of a company once crowned the poster child of internet excess. This renewed relevance increasingly centers on artificial intelligence (AI)

Nevertheless, its shares reached an almost 20-year high on Feb. 1 and followed with a fresh 52-week high today of $84.24, supported by enterprise network refresh cycles and rising investment in AI-ready infrastructure. 

Momentum has carried through. In just the past five trading days, the stock gained roughly 3.3%, signaling growing confidence in Cisco’s ability to extract value from its core networking franchise while scaling emerging AI opportunities.

In fact, even the management is reinforcing this optimism with numbers. CEO Chuck Robbins expects Cisco to generate $3 billion in AI infrastructure revenue from hyperscale customers in fiscal 2026, after booking more than $2 billion in AI-related orders last year. 

Given this backdrop, Cisco now stands at a point that demands a forward-looking stance on the stock.

About Cisco Stock

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Cisco builds and sells technologies that keep the internet and enterprise networks running with precision. With a market cap brushing $328.4 billion, Cisco delivers connectivity, cybersecurity, collaboration, cloud operations, and application performance solutions. 

Over the past 52 weeks, Cisco’s shares skyrocketed almost 33%, while the last six months alone produced a 19.1% surge. Momentum intensified further, with the stock adding another 7.27% in just the past month.

www.barchart.com

Valuation still leaves room for appreciation. CSCO stock currently trades at 24.46 times forward adjusted earnings, positioning the stock below the industry average and signaling a relative discount. 

The company complements this value proposition with consistency, raising dividends for 14 consecutive years and paying $1.64 per share annually, yielding 1.97%. It distributed its most recent quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share on Jan. 21 to investors of record as of Jan. 2.

Cisco Surpasses Q1 Earnings

On Nov. 12, 2025, Cisco unveiled its fiscal Q1 2026 results, owing to which the stock rose 3.14% that day and added another 4.62% in the following trading session. Revenue increased 7.5% year-over-year (YOY) to $14.88 billion, comfortably exceeding Street expectations of $14.78 billion.

Adjusted EPS came in at $1, rising 10% from the prior-year quarter and beating Wall Street estimates of $0.98. AI demand continued to lift nearly every part of the business. Future visibility also improved meaningfully. Cisco reported total remaining performance obligations (RPO) of $42.9 billion, up 7% YOY. 

Product-related RPO rose 10%, while the long-term portion climbed 13% to $11.8 billion, highlighting sustained customer commitments and longer-duration demand. Recurring revenue trends moved higher as well. Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) ended the quarter at $31.4 billion, representing a 5% increase, while product ARR expanded 7%. 

Looking ahead, Cisco’s management expects Q2 fiscal 2026 revenue of $15 billion to $15.2 billion, with non-GAAP EPS of $1.01 to $1.03. For the full fiscal year, they project revenue between $60.2 billion and $61 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $4.08 to $4.14.

The next checkpoint arrives on Wednesday, Feb. 11, after market close, when Cisco will report its fiscal Q2 2026 results. Analysts expect EPS to grow 6.5% YOY to $0.82 for the quarter. Longer term, they forecast fiscal 2026 earnings of $3.30, up 7.5%, followed by another 7% rise to $3.53 in fiscal 2027.

What Do Analysts Expect for Cisco Stock?

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani has upgraded CSCO stock to “Outperform” from “In Line” and raised his price target to $100 from $80, citing stronger growth visibility and a more compelling multi-year earnings trajectory.

The firm has identified multiple tailwinds, such as campus network refresh cycle, accelerating AI-related demand, recovering enterprise and telecom spending, and expanding EBIT margins, which could sustain high single-digit revenue growth and low-teens EPS expansion. 

Overall, Wall Street assigns CSCO stock an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 15 recommend “Strong Buy,” one suggests “Moderate Buy,” and eight advise “Hold.” 

The average price target of $86.90 implies potential upside of 5.9%, whereas the Street-high target of $100 suggests a gain of 15.07% from current levels. 

www.barchart.com
www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Aanchal Sugandh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CSCO 81.17 -1.94 -2.33%
Cisco Systems Inc

Most Popular News

A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock 1
Nvidia May Not Invest $100 Billion in OpenAI After All. Is That a Bad Sign for NVDA Stock?
A concept image of space_ Image by Canities via Shutterstock_ 2
A Potential Sentiment Mismatch Makes Rocket Lab (RKLB) Stock Options an Enticing Proposition
Silver nuggets and ingot by Mike Maniatis via Shutterstock 3
After the Silver Futures Price Crash, This Technical Demand Zone Marks the Next Buy Opportunity
A photo of a Sandisk Solid State Drive by Top Popular Vector by Shutterstock 4
2 Reasons Why SanDisk Stock Could Keep Climbing In 2026
Broadcom Inc logo on phone and site-by Majahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 5
Why This Analyst Just Raised Their Price Target on Broadcom Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot