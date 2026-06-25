Cattle Look to Thursday Following Wednesday Rally

Live cattle futures were 52 cents to $1.32 higher on Wednesday. Open interest was down 1,801 contracts on Wednesday. Cash trade saw some light $260 live and $408 dressed in the north on Wednesday. The Wednesday morning, Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,636 head offered, with bids at $255. Feeders were the bull leaders on Wednesday, with contracts $1.50 to $4.77 higher at the close. OI was up just 617 contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $2.83 on June 23 to $375.83.

USDA’s APHIS reported another 3 cases of new world screwworm in Texas confirmed on Tuesday, all in Terrell county, taking the total to 19 cases with 16 currently active.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Wednesday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $20.80. Choice boxes were down $1.37 to $398.94, while Select was $2.92 lower at $378.14. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday was estimated at 108,000 head, with the weekly total at 324,000 head. That was up 7,000 from the previous week but 20,364 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle closed at $256.000, up $0.850,

Aug 26 Live Cattle closed at $246.525, up $0.525,

Oct 26 Live Cattle closed at $240.375, up $0.625,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $372.925, up $4.775,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $370.625, up $3.650,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $367.550, up $2.950,