Wall Street Hasn’t Discovered This Winning Stock. That Means Now Could Be a Good Time to Buy.

IES Holdings (IESC) exhibits strong technical momentum, with a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart and a Trend Seeker “Buy” signal since June 11.

IESC has surged 159% over the past year, recently hitting an all-time high of $779.00.

Fundamentals remain robust with analysts expecting 50% earnings growth this year.

Value Line and Seeking Alpha rate IESC highly, while Wall Street coverage is limited, suggesting potential for further upside as coverage expands.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $14.16 billion, IES Holdings (IESC) provides electrical contracting and maintenance services. Its operating segments consist of Communications, Residential, Commercial & Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions. IES also provides data communication services which include the installation of wiring for computer networks and fiber optic telecommunications systems.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction, a Weighted Alpha above 50+, and a 60-month beta above 1.5. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. IESC checks those boxes. The Trend Seeker issued a new “Buy” signal on June 11. Since then, the stock has gained 4.75%.

Barchart’s Technical Indicators for IES Holdings

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

IES scored an all-time high of $779.00 on June 15.

IES has a Weighted Alpha of +178.12.

IESC has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 159.46% over the past 52 weeks.

IES has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $773.07 with a 50-day moving average of $661.10.

IESC has made 6 new highs and gained 14.49% over the past month.

60-month beta of 1.78.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.32.

There’s a technical support level around $698.23.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$14.16 billion market capitalization.

48.41x trailing price-earnings ratio.

Analysts project revenue to grow 16.89% this year.

Earnings are estimated to increase 50.82% this year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on IES

The Wall Street analysts followed by Barchart give the stock 1 “Hold” opinion.

Value Line rates the stock “Above Average” with price targets between $434 and $1,218 with a consensus of $826.

CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Buy.”

Morningstar thinks the stock is 29% overvalued with a price target of $549.34.

5,270 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates it a “Strong Buy.”

Short interest is a reasonable 3.44% of the float with 3.22 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on IES Holdings

Although Morningstar thinks IES Holdings is overvalued based on earnings per share, Value Line and Seeking Alpha look for an above-average price appreciation. This might be a good time to buy before Wall Street starts covering IESC.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.