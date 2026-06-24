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Is GoDaddy Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Financial chart candlestick forex market screen background by Who is Danny via Adobe Stock
Financial chart candlestick forex market screen background by Who is Danny via Adobe Stock

With a market cap of $10.1 billion, GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) is a trusted growth partner to more than 20 million entrepreneurs worldwide, helping them build, manage, and grow their businesses online. Beyond domain names, GoDaddy provides integrated solutions that connect digital identity, web presence, commerce, and payments to drive profitable growth. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and GoDaddy fits this criterion perfectly. Through innovative tools like GoDaddy Airo®, the company empowers entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey with AI-powered support and business-building solutions.

Shares of the Tempe, Arizona-based company have slipped 58.1% from its 52-week high of $181.49. The stock has decreased 9.5% over the past three months, lagging behind the Dow Jones Industrials Average's ($DOWI) 11.8% rise over the same time frame.

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The stock has fallen 38.7% on a YTD basis, underperforming DOWI's 7.5% gain. Longer term, shares of GoDaddy have dropped 57.1% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI's 21.3% return over the same time frame.

GDDY stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since July 2025.

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GoDaddy reported Q1 2026 revenue of $1.27 billion on Apr. 30, ahead of expectations, supported by growing adoption of its AI tools, including the rapidly expanding Airo.ai platform, which has grown from five AI agents at launch to more than two dozen. The company also forecast Q2 2026 revenue of $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion, exceeding analysts' average estimate, driven by momentum in its AI-powered offerings.  However, the stock fell marginally the next day due to a 2% decline in quarterly profit to $214.6 million.

In comparison, rival Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has shown a less pronounced decline than GDDY stock. ORCL stock has dipped 15.3% on a YTD basis and 20.2% over the past 52 weeks.  

Despite the stock's weak performance, analysts are moderately optimistic about its prospects. GDDY stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall from the 18 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $112.53 represents a premium of 47.9% to current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GDDY 73.01 -3.09 -4.06%
Godaddy Inc
ORCL 164.52 -0.64 -0.39%
Oracle Corp
$DOWI 51,666.84 -45.87 -0.09%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

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