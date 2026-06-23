The $89 Million Reason AVAV Stock Is Down Today

AeroVironment (AVAV) stock plunged to a 52-week low on Tuesday after management disclosed an $89 million goodwill calculation error related to the company’s space unit.

The restatement affected financial statements for the three months and nine months ending Jan. 31, forcing investors to reassess the reliability of the company’s reported figures and undermining confidence in management's financial controls.

AeroVironment shares are now down more than 60% versus their year-to-date high, reflecting a sustained erosion of investor confidence.

Significance of the $89 Million Error for AVAV Shares

The goodwill impairment is particularly damaging because it raises fundamental questions about the integrity of AeroVironment’s accounting practices during a period of aggressive “acquisition-driven” growth.

AVAV’s financial restatements have triggered legal action with the Law Office of Howard G. Smith announcing a securities fraud class action lawsuit against it, giving investors who suffered material losses the opportunity to lead the litigation.

Securities fraud lawsuits of this nature typically allege that a company made misleading statements or omissions that artificially inflated the stock price, and the $89 million error provides a concrete basis for such claims.

Note that Barchart currently has an “ 88% SELL ” opinion on AVAV shares, which means technical momentum is also against this defense-tech firm currently.

Fundamentals Warrant Unloading AeroVironment Stock

From a fundamental standpoint, AeroVironment’s operational metrics have been worsening. Over the past five years, its operating margin has contracted by 15.3% as expenses grew faster than sales.

Earnings per share (EPS) have also declined at an 8.4% annual rate over the last two years, even as revenue expanded, indicating AVAV’s incremental sales are far less profitable.

Meanwhile, free cash flow margin has compressed by 6.3% over five years, signaling the business is becoming more capital-intensive.

With Q4 earnings due on June 29 and AeroVironment stock trading at about 45x forward earnings , the near-term risk-reward profile looks unfavorable given the overhang from the restatement, the pending litigation, and margin deterioration.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing AeroVironment

AeroVironment is expected to report a 4.97% year-over-year decline in adjusted earnings per share to $1.53 in its fourth financial quarter.

However, the company does have positive catalysts in its pipeline as well, including a $117 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense to supply unmanned aircraft systems and a $15 million investment to expand manufacturing capabilities in Ohio.

A partnership with Ubiqconn Technology to advance Taiwan’s defense modernization adds further strategic optionality. This is what’s keeping Wall Street positive on AVAV stock for the remainder of 2026.

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on AeroVironment remains at “Strong Buy," with the mean price target of $311 indicating potential upside of more than 100% from current levels.

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