Make This Trade Now Before Kevin Warsh Takes Over at the Fed

June U.S. Treasury (ZNM26) note futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for the June T-Note futures that prices are trending higher and today hit a 2.5-month high. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is also in a bullish posture, as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending higher.

Fundamentally, the marketplace is presently expecting at least two U.S. interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year, which is bullish for U.S. Treasury prices. The marketplace also expects the new Fed Chair Nominee Kevin Warsh will lean dovish on U.S. monetary policy.

A move in June U.S. T-Note futures above chart resistance at today’s high of 113.11.5 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be 115.00.0, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at 112.22.0.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

