D-Wave Just Unveiled a Major Quantum Breakthrough. QBTS Stock Looks Ready for Another Surge.

D-Wave (QBTS) keeps trying to turn quantum computing from a lab story into a real business story. That matters. Investors do not pay up for hype alone for long. They pay for proof. So the latest simulator launch gives D-Wave another shot at that proof. It is not just another shiny demo. It is a tool meant to help developers work with gate-model ideas on D-Wave’s Leap cloud before the hardware fully matures.

That new quantum breakthrough keeps the story focused on execution, not just promise. The stock reacted the way momentum names often do when a fresh catalyst meets a hot theme.

About QBTS Stock

D-Wave is still a small company in revenue terms, but it has a big market story. It sells quantum systems, cloud access, software, and services, and it is trying to own both annealing and gate-model computing at the same time. That dual-platform pitch is the real point here. It gives investors a current business and a future roadmap in one package.

QBTS stock closed at $24.69 on June 18, up 7.7% that day after the simulator headlines and broader quantum excitement. Despite the surge, the stock is still down 5% in 2026 as D-Wave's hot rally hits a break after surging triple digits last year.

Valuation is where the temperature really rises. With a market cap of $9.15 billion and trailing revenue of $12.44 million, QBTS trades at a price-to-sales ratio of roughly 735 times. Its book value per share is 3.29, which puts the stock at about 7.5 times book at the recent price. That is not cheap by any normal standard. It is a bet on future scale.

The Simulator Launch Is Another Credibility Check

The new simulator announcement is important because it gives D-Wave more than just a headline. It gives the company a bridge. The idea is simple. Let developers test gate-model concepts now, while D-Wave keeps building the hardware roadmap underneath it. That is smart marketing, but it is also smart product strategy.

Shares jumped on the news because investors saw a company pushing beyond the “someday” phase and into a more commercial posture. The market likes optionality, but it likes a believable path even more.

The Latest Quarter Was Messy, but the Order Book Looked Better

D-Wave’s first quarter 2026 revenue was $2.86 million, down 81% from $15 million a year earlier. That comparison looks ugly, but it had a big distortion in it. Last year’s quarter included $12.6 million from the company’s first annealing system sale. What mattered more this time was demand. Bookings jumped to $33.4 million, up 1,994% year-over-year (YoY), and remaining performance obligations rose to $42.4 million, up 563%. The company also said it served more than 100 customers, with over half being commercial enterprises. That is a real commercial footprint, even if the top line is still lumpy.

The rest of the quarter showed the classic growth-stock tradeoff. Net loss widened to $18.4 million from $5.4 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA loss came in at 32.8 million, and adjusted operating expenses rose to $34.8 million as the company spent more on product development and go-to-market work. Cash and marketable investments still looked strong at $588.4 million. Management’s message was that it has the balance sheet to keep building. CEO Alan Baratz said the quarter showed “strong execution, expanding commercial adoption, and differentiated technology leadership.”

For the full year, Wall Street now expects revenue of $42.42 million in 2026 and EPS at $0.43 loss, with revenue nearly doubling again to $85.21 million in 2027. D-Wave has also been busy beyond earnings. It completed the Quantum Circuits acquisition, won $100 million in proposed CHIPS and Science Act funding support, landed a $10 million Quantum Computing-as-a-Service (QCaaS) deal with a Fortune 100 company, and secured year-two Microelectronics Commons funding. That is a lot of narrative fuel.

Wall Street Opinion on QBTS Stock

Wall Street firms have become increasingly constructive on D-Wave Quantum as the company expands its commercial footprint and pushes deeper into the quantum computing market. Mizuho recently raised its price target on QBTS to $35 from $29 and reiterated its “Buy” rating. The firm said D-Wave's growing bookings pipeline and improving customer adoption support a more optimistic long-term outlook.

Also, Roth Capital turned even more bullish after D-Wave's Investor Day, lifting its target to $40 from $30. Analysts there said the company's dual strategy across annealing and gate-model quantum computing creates multiple growth opportunities that investors may still be underestimating.

Rosenblatt Securities argued that D-Wave's technology leadership and expanding enterprise relationships position the company as one of the more credible pure-play quantum investments in the public market.

What stands out is that analysts are focusing less on near-term profitability and more on D-Wave's ability to capture a meaningful share of the emerging quantum computing market.

Overall, the consensus rating on QBTS currently sits at “Strong Buy,” while the average price target is $38.31, implying roughly 53% upside from recent trading levels.