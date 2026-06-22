Is Ralph Lauren Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Ralph Lauren Corp sign and logo by- Robert Way via iStock

Ralph Lauren Corporation ( RL ) is a global premium lifestyle company that designs, markets, and distributes a broad portfolio of apparel, accessories, footwear, home furnishings, and related products under iconic brands including Polo Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, and Lauren Ralph Lauren. The company is headquartered in New York City and operates across North America, Europe, and Asia through retail stores, digital channels, wholesale partnerships, and licensing agreements. Ralph Lauren has a market cap of $24.6 billion .

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap” stocks, and Ralph Lauren fits this description perfectly. Ralph Lauren has built a strong brand identity around American heritage, timeless fashion, and luxury positioning, while focusing on direct-to-consumer growth, international expansion, and premiumization strategies.

The luxury apparel brand’s stock is just 2% below its 52-week high of $421.60 , reached on June 15. RL is up 20.9% over the past three months, outperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ( $DOWI ) 12% gains .

In the longer term, Ralph Lauren has surged 16.8% on a YTD basis, while DOWI rose 7.3%. In addition, shares soared 54.2% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the Dow Jones’ 22.3% rise over the same time frame.

RL has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages over the past year, except for some occasional fluctuations.

Ralph Lauren stock has been rising in 2026 as investors have gained confidence in the company’s strong brand momentum, premium pricing power, and better-than-expected financial performance.

On May 21, Ralph Lauren released its fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 results, reporting revenue growth of 17% year-over-year (YOY) in Q4 to $2 billion and full-year revenue growth of 15% to $8.1 billion.

Adjusted EPS increased to $2.80 in Q4 from $2.27 a year earlier, beating Wall Street expectations, while global direct-to-consumer comparable sales rose 17% during the quarter. Investors have also been encouraged by strong international growth, particularly in Asia, where revenue increased 23% for fiscal 2026.

Also, when compared, rival Levi Strauss & Co. ( LEVI ) has performed weaker than RL. LEVI has increased 14.3% YTD and 34.6% over the past 52 weeks.