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Cotton Posting Monday AM Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton field with closeup by Trisha Downing via Unsplash
Cotton field with closeup by Trisha Downing via Unsplash

Cotton prices are trading with contracts down 15 points in July but up 30 to 45 points in the front months so far on Monday morning coming out of the long weekend. Futures posted 4 to 85 point losses in most contracts on Thursday, as July was still up 311 points last week. Crude oil was down another 17 cents/bbl to $76.64. The US dollar index was up another $0.710 at $100.800. 

USDA’s Export Sales report from Thursday showed 177,098 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 6/11. That was a 3-week low, but nearly triple the same week last year. Pakistan was the largest buyer of 76,600 RB, with 39,600 RB sold to India. There was also 188,395 RB in new crop sales in that week, back down from last week’s marketing year high. Vietnam was the top buyer of 65,600 RB, with 39,600 RB sold to Pakistan. Shipments were tallied at 250,964 RB, the lowest since mid-February, but up 6.23% from the same week in 2025. The top destination was Vietnam at 66,300 RB, with 33,100 RB headed to Pakistan.

The Seam reported 6,099 bales sold on 6/17 at an average price of 74.41 cents. The Cotlook A Index was up 100 points on Wednesday at 86.50 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 1,677 bales on June 17 with the certified stocks level at 191,022 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 111 points on Thursday at 62.37 cents/lb. 

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 76.05, down 85 points, currently down 15 points

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 79.67, down 12 points, currently down 41 points

Mar 27 Cotton  closed at 81.05, down 4 points, currently down 44 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

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CTV26 79.28 +0.04 +0.05%
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CTN26 75.86 -0.19 -0.25%
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CTZ26 80.02 +0.35 +0.44%
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