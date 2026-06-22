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How Is DaVita's Stock Performance Compared to Other Healthcare Stocks

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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DaVita Inc logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
DaVita Inc logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

Denver, Colorado-based DaVita Inc. (DVA) provides dialysis services to patients with chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company has a market cap of $13.3 billion and operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. 

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” DVA fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the medical care facilities industry. 

However, the stock currently trades 2.6% below its 52-week high of $213.44 recorded on June 17. DVA has risen 39.7% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV1.5% rise during the same time frame.          

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In the longer term, DVA has delivered a similar performance. The stock has jumped 53.1% over the past 52 weeks, rallying XLV's 12.1% surge over the same period.    

DVA has been trading above its 200-day moving average since February and also above its 50-day moving average since May.

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On May 6, DVA stock grew 23.5% following the release of its better-than-expected Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 6% from the prior year’s period and came in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.87, also beating the Street’s estimates. 

When stacked against its peer, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) has grew 3% over the past year, lagging behind DVA.    

Analyst sentiment on DVA remains somewhat optimistic. Among the eight analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $200 is below current levels, but its Street-high price target of $235 offers a 13% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 149.40 -1.31 -0.87%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
DVA 207.91 -2.67 -1.27%
Davita Healthcare Partners
THC 172.57 -5.93 -3.32%
Tenet Healthcare Corp

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