How Is Albemarle's Stock Performance Compared to Other Material Stocks?

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Albemarle Corporation ( ALB ) is a specialty chemicals company that develops and manufactures critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. Valued at a market cap of $18.9 billion , the company is a leading global supplier of high-purity, battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, which are essential components powering electric vehicles (EVs) and stationary energy grid storage systems.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and ALB fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty chemicals industry. The company’s primary strength stems from its massive, vertically integrated asset footprint, which controls a highly diversified global portfolio of world-class, low-cost lithium resources.

Despite its notable strength, the company had slipped 27.4% from its 52-week high of $221 , reached on May 7. Shares of ALB have declined 3.3% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLB ) 6.9% uptick during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of ALB are up 13.4%, lagging XLB’s 14.2% rise. However, in the longer term, ALB has soared 170% over the past 52 weeks, notably outpacing XLB’s 19.1% return over the same time period. However,.

To confirm its recent bearish trend, ALB has been trading below its 50-day moving average since mid-May. However, it has remained above its 200-day moving average since mid-September 2025.

On May 7, ALB stock rose 3% following its Q1 2026 earnings release. The company’s revenue came in at $1.4 billion, topping analyst estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS of $2.95 surpassed the Street’s $1.24 estimate by a notable margin.

ALB has outpaced its rival, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. ( SQM ), which has gained 140.7% over the past 52 weeks. However, it has lagged SQM’s 15.8% YTD rise.