While Investors Chase AI, Hidden Value Is Forming Somewhere Else

There are markets where investors want every price move to mean something. A stock falls and people rush to explain it. A sector rallies and suddenly everyone decides a new cycle has begun. A headline hits the tape, and within minutes there are ten confident theories about what it means, why it matters, and which stocks should move next. That is the market we are in now. It is emotional, rapid, crowded, and increasingly concentrated around a small number of stories. SpaceX the most recent. Let’s face it, if you bought it, you are doing well. Congratulations.

AI Is Real, But Attention Is Finite

The biggest story is artificial intelligence. That is where attention has gone. Capital spending, data centers, chips, power demand, software, productivity, and automation: the entire ecosystem has become the market’s preferred language. There is good reason for that. AI is real. The investment cycle is real. Some of the companies involved will create extraordinary value. I am not dismissing it. But when everyone is staring at the same place, they are usually not staring somewhere else. That is often where opportunity begins. I discuss a lot of these ideas in my book, but the lesson is simple: to make real, consistent, long-term capital, you have to look where others are not. Whether people like it or not, the majority is usually wrong at the extremes.

Markets do not only misprice poorly performing companies. They misprice ignored companies. They misprice companies in transition. They misprice businesses that do not fit cleanly into the current narrative. They misprice assets that arrive at the wrong shareholder base, at the wrong size, with the wrong index status, or inside a company investors think they already understand. Those opportunities are rarely as exciting as the hottest AI stock. They do not always come with a clean story or a dramatic chart. But they often come with something more useful: structure.

The Market Has Feelings, Structure Has Catalysts

That is where I keep coming back as an investor. The market has feelings, but structure has catalysts.

Feelings matter. They move prices. Volatility changes behavior. It makes good investors impatient and weak investors reckless. It encourages people to find certainty where there is none. In the current market, every rotation is treated as a message. Every dip in a high-multiple technology stock becomes a debate about whether the AI trade is ending. Every rally becomes proof that it is still alive. That is a compelling observation, but it is not usually where the edge is. The edge is not forecasting every mood swing. The edge is finding situations where the market must do work it does not want to do.

That distinction matters. Macro matters. Rates matter. Liquidity matters. Positioning matters. A bad tape can push good assets lower and make patience feel stupid for a while. But macro does not usually tell you where the forced seller is. It does not tell you which shareholder base is wrong. It does not tell you which spinoff does not fit a mandate, which parent company is about to be valued differently after a separation, or which management team is about to operate with new incentives and a cleaner capital allocation framework.

Where Forced Selling Creates Opportunity

That is the kind of work investors do not do when all their attention is concentrated in one area of the market. They are blinkered. They listen to what their friends say and make decisions without collaborating on any of it. That’s a mistake in my opinion. AI has pulled capital, attention, analyst coverage, and conversation toward itself. Again, some of that praise is deserved. But markets are opportunity-cost machines. When investors chase one theme aggressively, other areas become under-owned and under-studied. The neglected parts of the market are not always attractive, but they often contain the kind of dislocations that matter to us.

This is why special situations remain compelling. They do not remove volatility or protect you from being early, but they give you a better reason to tolerate both. A spinoff, a separation, a capital allocation reset, a management change, an index event, a forced seller, a governance pressure point—these are not just stories. They are mechanisms. They force investors to reassess what they own. They change the shareholder base. They change incentives. They change how a business is measured. Most importantly, they create moments where price can become separated from value for reasons that are structural rather than emotional.

Spinoffs Are Not Just About The New Company

Investors often talk about spinoffs as if the only question is whether the SpinCo is a good business. That is too narrow. Occasionally the parent is the better opportunity. Occasionally the SpinCo is mispriced because natural holders do not want it. Occasionally the parent is ignored after the spin because all the attention goes to the newly listed company. Occasionally both are misunderstood because neither fits cleanly into the pre-spin shareholder base. The work is not just to ask whether the asset is valuable. The work is to ask who owns it, who wants it, who cannot own it, and who must sell it before the market understands it properly.

That is where investors can still find an edge in a market obsessed with bigger and louder narratives. A stock does not need to be attached to AI to create value. It needs a reason for its value to be recognized. That reason can be a separation. It can be a balance sheet reset. It can be a management team freed from a larger corporate structure. It can be a parent company whose remaining business becomes easier to value after a non-core division is removed. These are not glamorous ideas, but they are often where the market is most lazy.

The upcoming spinoff calendar is useful for exactly that reason. It gives investors repetition. Repetition matters because spinoffs are not one-off trades. They are a recurring market structure where the same behavioral errors appear in different forms. A shareholder receives a small company it never intended to own. An index fund has to sell. A generalist investor ignores a business because it is too small, too complicated, or too unfamiliar. A parent company gets revalued because the old conglomerate discount no longer applies. These patterns are not new, but they keep happening because ownership, incentives, and mandates still matter.

That does not mean every spinoff is attractive. They are not. Some deserve to be sold. Some are debt-heavy businesses pushed out because the parent wants cleaner optics. Some are weak assets dressed up as focus stories. Some separate too late, with too much leverage and too little strategic flexibility. Investors should be honest about that. Structure creates opportunity, but it does not guarantee quality. The discipline is knowing which situations deserve work and which ones deserve to be avoided.

Price Is Often Pressure Before It Is Truth

That is one of the reasons we spend so much time studying the setup before the first day of trading. The first quote is rarely the whole answer. The first multiple is often misleading. The first few weeks can be driven more by shareholder mechanics than by business value. In spinoffs, price is often pressure before it is truth. Forced selling, mandate selling, index selling, confusion, and neglect can all create distorted early trading. The opportunity is not simply buying everything that falls. It is understanding why it fell and whether that reason is temporary.

Hidden AI Value May Sit Outside The Obvious Winners

The Flex announcement is a good example of why the calendar matters beyond the immediate trade. Flex successfully spun off Nextracker, and now it has indicated plans to separate its Cloud & Power Infrastructure business, targeted for fiscal 2027. That business sits directly in the digital infrastructure chain, including data centers and other critical applications. In another market, that kind of asset might receive immediate attention. In this market, investors may be too busy chasing the obvious AI beneficiaries to study the less obvious infrastructure plays sitting inside larger companies. That does not make the transaction automatically attractive, but it does make it worth studying early.

That is the broader point. AI has become the market’s headline, but not every attractive AI-adjacent or infrastructure-related asset is sitting in the obvious place. Some are buried inside companies investors are not looking at carefully. Some are attached to parents with other businesses that obscure the value. Some may become easier to own after separation. The market loves pure plays once they are obvious. The better opportunity is often before purity is recognized.

Why The Edge Still Looks For Structure

At The Edge, this is the work we care about. Not because we know what the market will do tomorrow. We do not. Nobody does consistently. The work is finding situations where something must change. A business must separate. A shareholder base must reset. A management team must answer a new public market. A parent company must be valued differently. A misfit asset must locate the right owners. Those are not predictions about mood. They are observations about structure.

This matters even more when volatility is high. In quiet markets, investors convince themselves everything is about quality, growth, and valuation. In volatile markets, you see the plumbing more clearly. Ownership matters. Mandates matter. Balance sheets matter. Index rules matter. Incentives matter. Time horizon matters. The same business can be cheap or expensive depending on who owns it and why they own it. A fund facing redemptions does not sell what it wants to sell. It sells what it can. A shareholder receiving a small, unfamiliar SpinCo may sell because it does not fit. That behavior is not theory. It is the market working in real time.

Movement Is Not The Same As Change

The danger today is that investors confuse movement with change. A stock moving up is not always a catalyst. A stock falling is not always a warning. The rallying sector is not always a cycle. Price movement is what the market does. Structural change is what forces the market to reassess itself. Those are different things.

That is why I think hidden value is likely forming away from the most crowded parts of the market. Not because AI is wrong. Not because the leading technology stocks are unable to keep working. They might. But because the market’s attention is finite, and that finite attention creates neglect. Neglect is where forced selling, misunderstood assets, and lazy expectations can live for longer than they should.

The opportunity over the coming months is to stay selective, not cynical. We should not chase every spinoff. We should not pretend every separation is compelling. We should not buy complexity for its own sake. But we should pay close attention to situations where ownership is wrong, expectations are lazy, and the catalyst is real. That is where confidence should come from. It comes not from believing the market will calm down tomorrow or pretending volatility does not matter, but from knowing there is a reason the market will have to look again.

The market will keep moving based on emotion. That is fine. We are not trying to win that game. We are looking for structure, forced decisions, and catalysts the market still must process.

While everyone else chases the obvious story, I would rather spend my time where the work remains undone. It’s worked for a long time.