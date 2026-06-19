How Is KeyCorp's Stock Performance Compared to Other Regional Banks Stocks?

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KeyCorp (KEY), headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association. Valued at $24.5 billion by market cap, the company provides retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and KEY perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the regional banks industry. KeyCorp’s strength comes from broad market reach across 15 states and a diverse mix of retail and commercial banking services. Offerings spanning investment management, consumer finance, and commercial mortgage servicing serve customers from individuals to institutions, creating multiple revenue streams that reduce risk and support financial stability and growth.

Despite its notable strength, KEY shares slipped 3.3% from their 52-week high of $23.35, achieved on Feb. 9. Over the past three months, KEY stock has gained 18.5%, outperforming the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF’s (IAT) 15.1% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of KEY rose 9.5% on a YTD basis and climbed 41.1% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming IAT’s YTD gains of 7.8% and 27.8% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, KEY has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early April, with slight fluctuations. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year, with slight fluctuations.

KeyCorp beat on revenue and earnings thanks to strong execution in both lending and fees. Its commercial loan growth was broad-based across industries and geographies, with higher-yielding balances and rising utilization. Net interest margin expanded, credit quality stayed resilient, and fee businesses like wealth, investment banking, and payments grew on record M&A and equity activity. Management is deploying about $1 billion into technology and AI for better products and efficiency.

On Apr. 16, KEY shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its revenue was $2 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $1.9 billion. The adjusted EPS of $0.44 beat analyst estimates by 8%.

In the competitive arena of regional banks, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) has taken the lead over KEY, showing resilience with a 14.8% uptick on a YTD basis and solid 62.3% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on KEY’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 20 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $24.13 suggests a potential upside of 6.8% from current price levels.