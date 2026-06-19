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Is Kimco Realty Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Trader looking at losses on smartphone by MMD Creative via Shutterstock
Trader looking at losses on smartphone by MMD Creative via Shutterstock

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates, and develops open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties across the United States. The Jericho, New York-based company is one of the largest publicly traded owners of neighborhood and community shopping centers in North America.

With a $16.4 billion market cap, it fits the “large-cap stocks” group. Kimco's strengths include its strategic presence in high-growth U.S. markets, financial resilience, and adaptability to changing consumer preferences. It leverages data analytics and tech to create engaging retail destinations, focusing on experiences over transactions.

Despite its notable strength, KIM shares have slipped 6.5% from their 52-week high of $26.08, achieved recently on June 12. Over the past three months, KIM stock has soared 6.7%, trailing the Nasdaq Composite ($NASX), which has gained 20% over the same time frame.

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Shares of KIM rose 20.3% on a YTD basis, outperforming NASX’s 14.1% YTD rise. However, the stock has climbed 16.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the index’s 35.7% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, KIM has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early February and over its 50-day moving average since early January.

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On June 11, KIM shares popped 1.5% after the company announced that its operating subsidiary priced a private offering of $525 million of 3.50% exchangeable senior notes due 2031, increasing the offering size from the initially announced $500 million. The notes, which are fully guaranteed by Kimco Realty, include an option for initial purchasers to buy up to an additional $75 million principal amount within 13 days of issuance.

KIM’s rival, Regency Centers Corporation (REG), has lagged behind the stock, with 8.7% gains over the past 52 weeks and 11.4% gains in 2026. 

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on KIM’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 25 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $25.77 suggests a potential upside of 5.7% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 26,517.93 unch unch
Nasdaq Composite
REG 76.88 -0.49 -0.63%
Regency Centers Corp
KIM 24.38 -0.11 -0.45%
Kimco Realty Corp

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