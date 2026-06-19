How Is News Corporation's Stock Performance Compared to Other Communication Stocks?

Valued at a market cap of $14.2 billion , News Corporation ( NWSA ) is a New York-based media and information services company that creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and NWSA fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the entertainment industry. By transforming from a legacy newspaper publisher into a digital-first enterprise, News Corp generates steady, predictable cash flows from digital-only subscriptions and high-growth professional intelligence lines.

The company had slipped 20% from its 52-week high of $31.61 , reached on Sep. 30 2025. Shares of NWSA have gained 4.9% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLC ) 3.7% downtick during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of NWSA are down 3.2%, compared to XLC’s 7% drop. However, in the longer term, NWSA has declined 9.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging XLC’s 5.8% return over the same time period.

To confirm its bearish trend, NWSA has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since mid-June.

On May 7, shares of NWSA rose 3.2% following its better-than-expected Q3 2026 earnings release. The company’s revenue improved 8.8% year-over-year to $2.2 billion, topping analyst estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.21, also ahead of Wall Street’s forecast.

NWSA has lagged its rival, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. ( LYV ), which has surged 15.5% over the past 52 weeks and 20.2% on a YTD basis.