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How Is News Corporation's Stock Performance Compared to Other Communication Stocks?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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News Corp signage by- JHVEPhoto via iStock
News Corp signage by- JHVEPhoto via iStock

Valued at a market cap of $14.2 billion, News Corporation (NWSA) is a New York-based media and information services company that creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and NWSA fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the entertainment industry. By transforming from a legacy newspaper publisher into a digital-first enterprise, News Corp generates steady, predictable cash flows from digital-only subscriptions and high-growth professional intelligence lines.

The company had slipped 20% from its 52-week high of $31.61, reached on Sep. 30 2025. Shares of NWSA have gained 4.9% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC3.7% downtick during the same time frame. 

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Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of NWSA are down 3.2%, compared to XLC’s 7% drop. However, in the longer term, NWSA has declined 9.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging XLC’s 5.8% return over the same time period. 

To confirm its bearish trend, NWSA has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since mid-June. 

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On May 7, shares of NWSA rose 3.2% following its better-than-expected Q3 2026 earnings release.  The company’s revenue improved 8.8% year-over-year to $2.2 billion, topping analyst estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.21, also ahead of Wall Street’s forecast. 

NWSA has lagged its rival, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV), which has surged 15.5% over the past 52 weeks and 20.2% on a YTD basis. 

Given NWSA’s recent outperformance, analysts remain highly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy” from the nine analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $36.57 suggests a 44.7% premium to its current price levels


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NWSA 25.28 -0.70 -2.69%
News Corp Cl A
LYV 171.24 -0.28 -0.16%
Live Nation Entertainment
XLC 109.45 +0.25 +0.23%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

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