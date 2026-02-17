Barchart.com
Cotton Resumes Selling on Tuesday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Cotton field by William Dunn via iStock
Cotton field by William Dunn via iStock

Cotton price action is down 17 to 36 points so far on Tuesday morning. Futures posted Friday losses of 15 to 20 points at the close, as March held up for a 105 point gain on the week. Crude oil futures were down 3 cents per barrel on the day at $62.81. The US dollar index was down $0.067 to $96.770. 

USDA’s Export Sales data has 8.034 million RB of cotton export commitments, which is 12% below last year. That is 71% of USDA’s revised export projection, back from the 88% average pace.  

CFTC data showed a total of 3,856 contracts added to the spec net short position in the week ending on 2/10. Managed money was net short 75,602 contracts as of Tuesday.

The Seam showed sales of 15,617 bales sold on 2/12, averaging 57.90 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 25 points higher on Thursday at 73.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up another 3,808 bales February 12, with the certified stocks level at 106,040 bales. The Adjusted World Price was trimmed to 49.39 cents/lb on Thursday afternoon, down 39 points from last week.

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 62.11, down 18 points, currently down 39 points

May 26 Cotton  closed at 64.13, down 20 points, currently down 23 points

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 65.82, down 16 points, currently down 21 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

