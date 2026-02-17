Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Hogs Look to Come Out of the Three Day Weekend

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Piglets napping by Larry White via Pixabay
Piglets napping by Larry White via Pixabay

Lean hog futures will resume trade this morning following the Monday President’s Day holiday. Futures closed Friday with most contracts down 50 to 75 cents, as expiring February was up 20 cents. Preliminary open interest continued to show long liquidation, down 3,791 contracts on Friday. April fell $6.67 last week. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $85.24 on Monday afternoon, up 2 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 37 cents higher on Feb 11 at $86.89. 

CFTC data as of last Tuesday pegged managed money net long 133,281 contracts, a 4,424 contract increase in the week.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday AM report was $1.69 higher at $96.85 per cwt. All primals were reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 461,000 head. That was 24,000 head below last week and 21,888 head shy of the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $86.950, up $0.200,

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $91.275, down $0.550

May 26 Hogs  closed at $95.300, down $0.750,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEK26 96.125s +0.825 +0.87%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 92.075 +0.800 +0.88%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 105.925 +1.375 +1.32%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 1
3 Highest-yielding Dividend Aristocrats That'll Pay You For Generations
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 2
4,500 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Today
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 3
AI Disruption Fear, FOMC Minutes and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
Micron Technology Inc_logo and website-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 4
Competition Is Heating Up for Micron. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold MU Stock Now?
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 5
As Salesforce Acquires AI Startup Cimulate, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold CRM Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot