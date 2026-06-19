Is Skyworks Solutions Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Irvine, California-based Skyworks Solutions, Inc. ( SWKS ) develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $10.4 billion and offers amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners, digital radios, wireless ASoC, DC/DC converters, and more.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” SWKS fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the semiconductor industry.

SWKS stock reached its 52-week high of $90.90 on Oct. 28, 2025 and has slipped 20.3% from that peak. The stock has grown 35.2% over the past three months, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite ( $NASX ), which rose 20% over the same period.

Over the longer term, the scenario changes. SWKS is up nearly 1.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind NASX's 35.7% return over the same period.

SWKS has been trading above its 200-day moving average since May and also above its 50-day moving average since April.

On May 5, SWKS stock rose 5.4% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $943.7 million and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.15, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. For the current quarter ending this month, Skyworks expects its EPS to be $1.03.

When stacked against its peer in the semiconductor industry, NXP Semiconductors N.V. ( NXPI ) shares have surged 48.2% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming SWKS stock.