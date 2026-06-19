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Is Skyworks Solutions Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Close-up view of modern GPU card with circuit by sdecoret via Adobe Stock

Irvine, California-based Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $10.4 billion and offers amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners, digital radios, wireless ASoC, DC/DC converters, and more.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” SWKS fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the semiconductor industry.    

SWKS stock reached its 52-week high of $90.90 on Oct. 28, 2025 and has slipped 20.3% from that peak. The stock has grown 35.2% over the past three months, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite ($NASX), which rose 20% over the same period.   

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Over the longer term, the scenario changes. SWKS is up nearly 1.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind NASX's 35.7% return over the same period. 

SWKS has been trading above its 200-day moving average since May and also above its 50-day moving average since April.

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On May 5, SWKS stock rose 5.4% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $943.7 million and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.15, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. For the current quarter ending this month, Skyworks expects its EPS to be $1.03.   

When stacked against its peer in the semiconductor industry, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) shares have surged 48.2% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming SWKS stock.     

Wall Street currently has a skeptical view of the stock. Among the 25 analysts tracking SWKS, the overall consensus stands at a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $75.22 offers a 3.8% upside potential from current prices. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 26,517.93 unch unch
Nasdaq Composite
NXPI 313.27 +15.07 +5.05%
Nxp Semiconductors
SWKS 72.45 +3.07 +4.42%
Skyworks Solutions

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