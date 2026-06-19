Is UDR Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

UDR, Inc. (UDR) stands as one of the nation’s premier multifamily real estate investment trusts (REITs), backed by a proven track record of generating consistent, long-term returns. Through strategic acquisitions, developments, redevelopments, and active property management, the company has built a high-quality portfolio across key U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2026, UDR owned or held interests in 59,782 apartment homes, including 300 units currently under development.

For more than five decades, UDR has remained committed to creating lasting shareholder value while delivering exceptional living experiences for residents and fostering a strong workplace culture for its associates. With a market capitalization of approximately $13.92 billion, UDR firmly qualifies as a large-cap stock, a category reserved for companies valued at $10 billion or more. Its substantial market value underscores the company's scale, stability, and established presence in the multifamily real estate sector.

Despite its strong market position, UDR's stock has lagged the broader market in recent periods. Shares currently trade about 9.7% below their 52-week high of $41.60, reached in July last year. While the stock has gained 6.3% over the past three months, that performance pales in comparison to the Nasdaq Composite's ($NASX) impressive 20% rally during the same period.

The gap remains evident over a longer horizon. UDR has advanced just 2.4% year-to-date in 2026, significantly trailing the broader market's 14.1% gain. Looking back over the past 52 weeks, the stock has declined 8.7%, while the broader market has surged 35.7%, highlighting a prolonged period of underperformance.

Despite its broader underperformance, UDR's technical picture has shown signs of improvement. Since early May, the stock has consistently traded above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, a bullish signal that suggests strengthening momentum and renewed investor confidence.

The company delivered a strong first-quarter performance on Apr. 29, highlighted by a standout GAAP net income of $0.57 per share, more than doubling from $0.23 per share a year earlier and comfortably surpassing expectations. The sharp increase was fueled by successful capital recycling initiatives, including the sale of four apartment communities for $362 million and the recovery of $138.9 million from repaid investments.

Beyond these one-time gains, underlying operating performance remained resilient. Core multifamily fundamentals held steady, while normalized funds from operations (FFO) came in at $0.62 per share, matching Wall Street's consensus estimate and reinforcing the stability of the company's earnings base.

When compared to industry peer Equity Residential (EQR), the stock has delivered mixed results. While it has underperformed EQR over the past 12 months, with EQR posting a smaller decline of about 7%, the trend has reversed in 2026. The stock has gained 2.4% year-to-date, outpacing EQR’s more modest 1.7% advance, suggesting stronger momentum so far this year.

Despite the stock's prolonged slump, Wall Street hasn't completely given up on UDR. In fact, analysts remain broadly optimistic about its long-term prospects, with the stock currently carrying a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating. Among the 23 analysts covering UDR, the average price target stands at $40.50, implying a potential upside of 7.8% from current levels.