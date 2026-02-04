52-Week Extremes: 4 Stocks You’ll Want in Your Portfolio

Tuesday’s 52-week highs and lows were plentiful; probably more than we’ve witnessed in some time.

On the NYSE, 281 stocks hit new 52-week highs yesterday, and 127 hit new lows. Over on Nasdaq, the ratio of highs to lows was 309 to 418.

However, lest you think this indicates a volatile market, the VIX closed at 17.90 yesterday, generally indicative of a stable market, suggesting that investors are either very hot or very cold toward many of the stocks trading on both exchanges.

Given so many on either end of the spectrum, for today’s commentary, I’ve selected four stocks to consider, one each for new 52-week highs and lows on both the NYSE and Nasdaq.

And while I continue to have concerns about stock valuations, analysts overwhelmingly believe 2026 will see the S&P 500 deliver double-digit gains for the fourth consecutive year.

Whether you’re a value or momentum investor, there is something for everyone.

NYSE New 52-Week High

Comfort Systems USA (FIX) hit its 51st new 52-week high of the past 12 months on Tuesday at $1,220. Its stock is up 185% over the past year.

As I write this late Wednesday morning, FIX stock is down 8.7%, giving back some of its 2026 gains, but still comfortably in positive territory year-to-date.

I’ve been on the HVAC installation and maintenance company’s bandwagon since 2024. In November 2024, I selected FIX and two other stocks to buy from Barchart’s Top 100.

Here’s what I had to say about FIX back then:

“My three reasons for owning it are: 1) According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, just four analysts cover FIX. As more analysts jump on the bandwagon and provide coverage, retail and institutional investors will pile in, acting as a catalyst for its share price. 2) It has net cash of $112 million and is growing, and 3) Although it operates in 137 cities in the U.S., it has very little coverage west of the Mississippi, providing it with plenty of future expansion,” I wrote on Nov. 19, 2024.

What’s happened since?

1) It has nine analysts with six rating it a Buy (4.33 out of 5) with a target price of $1,215.25.

2) It has net cash of $457.5 million, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

3) It has 184 locations in 139 cities, leaving plenty of room for expansion out west.

Most importantly, its backlog as of Q3 2025 is $9.38 billion, up from $5.99 billion at the end of 2024. That should help keep its streak of 26 consecutive years with positive free cash flow intact.

It’s not cheap by most valuation metrics, so you’ll want to be patient and hold for several years. You’ll be happy you did.

NYSE New 52-Week Low

Procore Technologies (PCOR) hit its 14th new 52-week low of the past 12 months on Tuesday at $50.47. Its stock is down 35% over the past year.

This one is personal. My wife owns a small construction business and uses Procore software. While I’ve never bought its stock, I’ve often considered it. Now is no different.

Procore went public in May 2021, selling 9.47 million shares to investors at $67 each. If you’re still holding, nearly five years later, you’re likely not happy being underwater by 25%, and it traded above $103 two months after going public.

What’s the problem that’s dragging its share price to the lowest level in two years?

There are several, the biggest being increased competition, leading to slower sales growth. In the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2025, its sales increased by 14.6%, to $973.4 million. That’s down from an average increase of 30.4% over the previous four years.

There's a reason for this: new residential construction in the U.S., its largest market, accounting for 85% of revenue, is down significantly from a year ago. That will most definitely affect revenue.

“Our focus area of U.S. nonresidential and multifamily construction has gone from growing 25% year-over-year in Q1 2023 to negative growth of 2% for the last 2 quarters as reported by the U.S. census. That represents a staggering 27-point reduction in growth over 2 years,” stated CEO and founder Craig Courtemanche.

The construction situation will eventually turn positive, and when it does, Procore is ideally positioned to ramp up sales.

When Procore went public in 2021, its enterprise value was 27.8 times revenue; today, it’s 5.7x. Take the average of the two (16.8x). Based on the company’s 2025 revenue estimate of $1.31 billion, the enterprise value is $22.06 billion, 3x the current EV.

It definitely should get the attention of value investors.

Nasdaq New 52-Week High

Wisdomtree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) hit its 36th new 52-week high of the past 12 months on Tuesday at $92.40. Its stock is up 11% over the past year.

Wisdomtree (WT) is one of my favorite asset managers. Their ETFs are just a little different from those of most big U.S. fund providers.

In June 2024, I recommended its Sept. 20 $10 call . Its stock is up 69% in the 19 months since, an annualized return of 44%. I can see it moving into the $20s in 2026. But I digress.

You’re not going to get rich owning DGRW -- it has a five-year annualized total return of 13.25% -- but if you like quality and dividends, this is one to consider.

DGRW tracks the performance of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index, a collection of 200 dividend-paying stocks with market caps of $2 billion or higher. The 200 selected are chosen from the best combined rank of growth and quality factors from the 1,195 stocks in the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Index.

The ETF’s top 10 holdings account for 39.55% of the fund’s $16.16 billion in total assets. The top three sectors by weight are technology (24.81%), health care (13.49%), and communication services (12.42%).

While it can invest in companies with market caps as low as $2 billion, just 1.3% of the portfolio are stocks with market caps between $2 billion and $10 billion.

Large caps it is.

Nasdaq New 52-Week Low

CoStar Group (CSGP) hit its 15th new 52-week low of the past 12 months on Tuesday at $51.57. Its stock is down 33% over the past year.

Third Point founder Dan Loeb is back on the activism trail. On Jan. 27, he sent a letter to the board requesting a complete makeover of the directors serving, a more shareholder-friendly management compensation plan, a strategic review of the company’s residential real estate business, which includes Home.com, and a renewed focus on its commercial real estate business.

I first became aware of CoStar several years ago through its Loopnet online marketplace for commercial real estate. That site and other commercial-focused businesses are what make it attractive to Loeb.

The hedge fund first became involved with the company last April when it, along with D.E. Shaw, pushed for its own appointees to the board and the creation of a Capital Allocation Committee. It sent the Jan. 27 letter after its standstill agreement with the company expired -- the agreement did include the appointment of two of its own director recommendations -- and in Loeb’s opinion, so little of their discussions with CoStar have been taken seriously.

By forcing the board’s hand, Loeb has hopefully put in motion a transformation of the business back to its commercial real estate roots that will lead to consistent double-digit revenue growth and 20% earnings-per-share growth.

Third Point's activism is one campaign that makes total sense. That’s good news for the stock.