OKLO Stock Pops as Oklo Teams Up With Centrus Energy for Nuclear Fuel Supply Deal

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Oklo (OKLO) shares are inching higher on June 18 after the NYSE-listed firm signed a definitive letter of intent (LOI) with Centrus Energy (LEU) to secure a domestic fuel supply for its forthcoming reactors.

This strategic partnership is particularly notable given that it addresses advanced nuclear energy’s most critical bottleneck — a chronic shortage of HALEU fuel.

Even after today’s gains, OKLO stock remains down more than 20% versus the start of this year.

Why the Centrus Deal Is Bullish for OKLO Stock

The cornerstone of the said LOI is locking down High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium or HALEU, which is required to power OKLO’s next-generation fast-reactor designs.

In its press release, the company said Centrus Energy will supply the domestic fuel directly from its American Centrifuge Plant located in Piketon, Ohio.

This fuel is earmarked for OKLO’s highly anticipated 1.2-gigawatt Clean Energy Campus in Pike County, which is backed by a landmark development agreement with Meta Platforms (META).

Under the terms, Centrus will deliver enough HALEU starting in 2029 to sustain multiple years of reactor cores, effectively powering up to five of OKLO’s signature Aurora powerhouses.

In short, the deal is bullish for OKLO shares as it reduces the firm’s execution risk and strengthens confidence in its long-term deployment timeline.

Should You Load Up on OKLO Shares Today?

For advanced nuclear energy companies, sourcing HALEU has historically been a massive operational risk because commercial supplies were almost entirely monopolized by Russia.

By establishing a robust, domestic fuel pipeline, OKLO effectively eliminates its primary supply chain bottleneck, providing immense regulatory and logistical certainty to investors.

Coupled with a concurrent engineering agreement with Kiewit Nuclear Solutions for the Ohio site, this LOI signals that OKLO is aggressively moving from experimental blueprints to real-world infrastructure deployment.

Note that OKLO stock has a history of gaining nearly 11% on average in July — a seasonal pattern that makes it even more attractive in the near-term.

Wall Street Remains Bullish on OKLO

What’s also worth mentioning is that Wall Street remains positive on OKLO shares for the next 12 months.

The consensus rating on OKLO currently sits at “Moderate Buy,” with the mean price target of $85 indicating potential upside of about 40% from here.