Hogs Slipping Back Lower on Thursday

Lean hog futures are trading with midday losses of 2 to 50 cents on Thursday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $97.32 on Thursday morning, down 18 cents from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 50 cents on June 16 at $92.43. The market will round out the week today, with Friday off in observance of Juneteenth.

Export Sales data from USDA showed pork sales for 2026 at 16,123 MT for the week ending on 6/11, a new calendar year low. Shipments were tallied at 29,962 MT, the lowest weekly shipment total for 2026.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday AM report was down $1.30 at $93.47 per cwt. The picnic, ham, and belly were all reported lower, let by the latter down $9.52. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 476,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.439 head. That is up 37,000 head from last week and 26,465 head above the same week last year.

Jul 26 Hogs are at $94.625, down $0.025,

Aug 26 Hogs are at $96.100, down $0.400