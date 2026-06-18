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Is Citizens Financial Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Finance and money technology asset management background by InfiniteFlow via Adobe Stock
Finance and money technology asset management background by InfiniteFlow via Adobe Stock

With a market cap of $28.2 billion, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a wide range of retail and commercial banking products and services across the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking, serving individuals, small businesses, corporations, institutions, and high-net-worth clients. 

Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally described as “large-cap” stocks, and Citizens Financial fits this criterion perfectly. Its offerings include deposit accounts, loans, mortgages, credit cards, wealth management, treasury services, foreign exchange, and capital markets solutions.

Shares of the Providence, Rhode Island-based company have declined over 2% from its 52-week high of $68.79The stock has gained 19.3% over the past three months, exceeding the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ($DOWI) nearly 12% return over the same time frame. 

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CFG stock is up 15.7% on a YTD basis, outperforming DOWI’s 7.7% gain. In the longer term, shares of the bank have surged 63.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI's 22.8% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year. 

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Citizens Financial reported strong Q1 2026 results on Apr. 16, with net income increasing 39% year-over-year to $517 million and EPS rising 47% year-over-year to $1.13, demonstrating significant profit growth. The company also delivered positive operating leverage of 7.2%, while net interest margin (NIM) expanded by 7 basis points sequentially and 24 basis points from the prior year. 

In addition, Citizens reported favorable credit trends, continued strong growth in its Private Bank business, and reaffirmed its ability to achieve its medium-term financial targets. However, the stock fell 1.2% on that day.

In comparison, rival Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) has lagged behind CFG stock. FITB stock has gained 13.4% on a YTD basis and 36.9% over the past 52 weeks. 

Due to the stock’s outperformance, analysts remain strongly optimistic about its prospects. CFG stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from 20 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $73.25 is a premium of 8.7% to current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
FITB 52.97 +0.39 +0.74%
Fifth Third Bancorp
CFG 67.10 +0.32 +0.48%
Citizens Financial Group
$DOWI 51,642.05 +149.50 +0.29%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

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