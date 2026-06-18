How Is Fox Corporation's Stock Performance Compared to Other Leisure and Entertainment Stocks?

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New York-based Fox Corporation (FOXA) operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company. Valued at $22 billion by market cap, the company produces and licenses news, sports, and entertainment content for distribution through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors. It also manages broadcast studios, theaters, editing bays, sound stages, and other production facilities.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and FOXA perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the entertainment industry. FOXA’s strong brand in news and sports led by Fox News, Fox Business, and key sports rights drives loyal viewership and ad revenue.

Despite its notable strength, FOXA shares have slipped 32.8% from their 52-week high of $76.39, achieved on Jan. 9. Over the past three months, FOXA stock has declined 12%, underperforming the Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF’s (PEJ) 10.1% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of FOXA fell 29.8% on a YTD basis and dipped 5.1% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming PEJ’s YTD gains of 5.6% and 20.4% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, FOXA has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages recently.

FOXA's acquisition of Roku, Inc. (ROKU) sparked market concern because it compromises the streaming platform's neutrality, which was the main source of Roku's independent value.

On May 11, FOXA shares jumped 7.6% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.32 topped Wall Street expectations of $1.02. The company’s revenue was $4 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $3.8 billion.

In the competitive arena of entertainment, News Corporation (NWSA) has taken the lead over FOXA, with marginal losses on a YTD basis, but lagged behind the stock with a 6.4% downtick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on FOXA’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 20 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $71.12 suggests a notable potential upside of 38.6% from current price levels.