FOX Stock Is Attractive With Roku Deal Likely to Create Long-Term Value

On June 15, Fox Corporation (FOX) announced a definitive agreement to acquire Roku (ROKU) for a consideration of $22 billion. While Fox outlined multiple strategic benefits from the acquisition, the market responded with a knee-jerk reaction, causing FOX stock to plunge more than 15% on the news.

The negative reaction seems to be coming from the fact that the transaction will be funded through a mix of new debt and cash on hand. Fox has $12 billion of “fully committed bridge financing” from Morgan Stanley (MS). Once the acquisition is closed, pro-forma net leverage is expected to be approximately 2.8 times. Besides this, there is an element of integration risk, given the size of the potential acquisition.

However, the negative reaction seems to be a good buying opportunity, considering the merger synergies. While the Roku acquisition is expected to close only in the first half of calendar-year 2027, gradual accumulation could be considered by investors.

About Fox Stock

Headquartered in New York, New York, Fox is a producer and distributor of news, sports, and entertainment content. The company’s business operates in four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and the FOX Studio Lot. Iconic domestic brands owned by the company include FOX News Media, FOX Sports, Tubi Media Group, FOX Entertainment, and more.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2026, Fox reported revenue of $12.9 billion. For the same period, adjusted EBITDA was $2.7 billion, with cable network programming being the primary EBITDA driver.

For Q3 2026, Fox delivered a beat on both revenue and earnings. However, FOX stock has declined by 26% in the last six months. Now seems like a good accumulation opportunity with the stock trading at an attractive forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.4 times.

How Fox Benefits From the Business Combination

While the immediate market reaction to the acquisition news was negative, it’s likely that FOX stock will trend higher from oversold levels. Among the positives, streaming as a percentage of U.S. TV viewership was 25% in 2020 and has since swelled to 48%. The acquisition will unite Fox’s live content with Roku’s streaming platform to reach over 100 million households.

Another important point to note is that Roku’s cash flow potential is significant. To put things into perspective, the company (standalone) is estimated to generate free cash flow of $1 billion by calendar-year 2028. This is important, as pro-forma leverage is pegged at 2.8 times after the completion of the acquisition. Strong cash flows can support deleveraging and sustained improvement in credit metrics.

Fox also believes there will be benefits from the deal shifting the business mix toward fast-growing streaming and CTV. At the same time, adjusted EBITDA growth is likely to accelerate on the back of cross-platform opportunities.

Connected TV is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% between 2025 and 2030. For the same period, streaming subscriptions in the U.S. are expected to grow at a CAGR of 8%. These growth opportunities coupled with enhanced reach will likely create value.

What Do Analysts Say About FOX Stock?

Based on 14 analysts with coverage, FOX stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. While six analysts have a “Strong Buy” rating for FOX stock, seven have a “Hold” while one has a “Moderate Sell” rating.

The mean price target of $69.54 represents potential upside of 49% from current levels. Further, the most bullish price target of $87 suggests that FOX stock could climb as much as 86% from here.

Conclusion

In terms of percentage of TV viewership in the United States, Alphabet's (GOOGL) YouTube has the widest reach at 13.2% as of March 2026, followed by Disney (DIS) at 10.5%. Fox and Roku combined have a monthly TV viewership of 10.2%. Therefore, the combined entity is projected to be among the top three players.

Considering Fox’s current valuation and the potential benefits from the Roku acquisition, FOX stock seems attractive after the recent correction.