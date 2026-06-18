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Coinbase Stock: Is COIN Underperforming the Financial Sector?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Bitcoin chain by Jadamprostore via iStock
Bitcoin chain by Jadamprostore via iStock

New York-based Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is one of the world's largest cryptocurrency platforms, providing individuals and institutions with the ability to buy, sell, store, and manage digital assets. The company plays a key role in the global crypto ecosystem through its exchange, custody, staking, and blockchain infrastructure services.

Companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." COIN fits right into that category, with a market capitalization of $43.4 billion. The company benefits from rising adoption of digital assets, increased institutional participation, and expanding blockchain applications.

However, COIN has been on a downward trajectory lately, falling 62.9% from its 52-week high of $444.64 touched on July, 18, 2025. Moreover, the stock has declined 21.6% over the past three months, lagging behind the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF9.1% rise over the same time frame.

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Zooming out, the stock is down 27.1% in 2026, while the XLF is down 1.3%. Over the past 52 weeks, COIN has plunged 35%, trailing the ETF’s 7.6% rally. 

COIN has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since November 2025, indicating a bearish momentum.

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Shares of Coinbase Global climbed more than 6% on June 15 as Bitcoin surged over 4% to a one-and-a-half-week high, boosting sentiment toward cryptocurrency-related stocks.

When stacked against its peer, Strategy Inc. (MSTR), COIN has outperformed. Over the past year, MSTR stock has declined 68.9%

Additionally, analysts’ sentiment on COIN remains moderately optimistic. Among the 34 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $230.73 suggests 39.9% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSTR 112.57 -3.99 -3.42%
Strategy Inc
XLF 54.00 -0.05 -0.09%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
COIN 165.60 +0.69 +0.42%
Coinbase Global Cl A

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