JPMorgan Analysts Say Broadcom Stock Is a 'Buy.' What to Know.

A close-up of the Broadcom logo on a smartphone by Timon via Adobe Stock

JPMorgan analysts have reiterated a “Buy” rating on Broadcom (AVGO) stock, reflecting growing confidence in the company’s positioning within the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure buildout.

AVGO has emerged as a critical player in the custom AI chip market, designing application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for major tech firms like Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google, Meta (META), Anthropic, and OpenAI.

This diversified client base in custom silicon positions Broadcom shares uniquely compared to rivals focused primarily on general-purpose GPU computing.

Year-to-date, AVGO is currently up about 13% .

AI Tailwinds Are Driving Broadcom Stock Higher

The bullish thesis is underpinned by expectations of massive growth in capital expenditure (capex) for data center infrastructure.

Nvidia (NVDA) has projected that data center capital expenditures could reach $1 trillion next year, up from an already record-setting $650 billion in 2026 from the four major AI hyperscalers alone.

Broadcom stands to capture a significant share of this spending as its custom chip designs become increasingly integral to the AI strategies of the world’s largest technology companies.

AVGO stock currently ranks among the top five holdings in major growth-focused ETFs, including the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) and the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK), where it has about a 5.2% weighting.

This institutional positioning reflects broad market consensus around Broadcom's growth trajectory.

Why Is JPMorgan Bullish on AVGO Shares?

JPMorgan’s senior analyst Harlan Sur maintains a $580 price target on Broadcom shares, signaling potential upside of more than 45% from here.

He issued the bullish note specifically to tell investors to ignore recent sell-side and supply-chain rumors suggesting delays or cancellations in AVGO’s custom next-generation TPU v9 2nm ASIC program with Google .

The JPM analyst reassured the market that the project remains on track to ramp up in 2028 — and remains one of Broadcom’s highest priority pipelines, driving shares higher following the defense.

The Broader Market Context

The broader semiconductor sector is benefiting from turbocharged earnings growth, with S&P 500 companies expected to post more than 20% earnings growth for a second consecutive quarter, driven in significant part by soaring profits from semiconductor makers and AI-infrastructure companies.

This earnings momentum has provided crucial support to elevated stock valuations. Broadcom’s custom chip revenues are expected to see substantial new growth realized in 2027 as its hyperscaler clients deploy next-generation artificial intelligence infrastructure at unprecedented scale.

Market conditions remain favorable for semiconductor stocks despite recent volatility. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) gained 2.3% on the day the Fed held rates steady, demonstrating sector resilience even amid hawkish monetary policy signals.

While the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold rates at 3.50%-3.75% with the possibility of a hike later in 2026 introduces some uncertainty, the structural demand for AI computing power appears largely insensitive to modest interest rate movements.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Broadcom

JPMorgan’s bullish call appears well-supported by AVGO’s dominant market position in custom AI silicon, its blue-chip customer roster, and the multi-year capital expenditure cycle that shows no signs of abating.

And other Wall Street analysts seem to agree with Sur’s view on Broadcom as well, given the consensus rating on the chipmaker sits at “Strong Buy” currently.

According to Barchart, the mean price objective on AVGO shares sits at about $514 currently, indicating potential for a 30% upside from here.

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.