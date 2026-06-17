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This Analyst Just Gave Micron Stock a $1,500 Price Target. Here's Why.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock

Micron (MU) shares have already more than tripled in 2026, but a senior Deutsche Bank analyst, Melissa Weathers, believes they’re not out of juice just yet. 

In a research note this morning, Weathers maintained a “Buy” rating on MU and raised her price target on the memory chips specialist to $1,500, indicating potential upside of another 43% from here. 

The AI boom has transformed Micron stock into an exceptionally lucrative investment. At the time of writing, it’s trading at more than 15x its price in April 2025. 

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Deutsche Bank’s Bull Case for Micron Stock

Weathers bullish call on MU shares is mostly based on a structural supply-demand imbalance that isn’t showing any signs of a near-term slowdown. 

As artificial intelligence (AI) adoption continues to accelerate globally, the demand for specialized memory chips is firmly outpacing production capacity. 

This ongoing shortage will serve as a powerful tailwind — driving momentum for Micron into this earnings report, “with the imbalance sustaining (if not worsening) into 2H26, 2027, and well into 2028,” she told clients.  

According to the Deutsche Bank analyst, this prolonged crunch gives MU incredible pricing power, allowing the semiconductor giant to command premium rates and secure immense sales streams for years to come. 

Technicals Also Warrant Buying MU Shares

Analyst Melissa Weathers recommends buying Micron shares also because management’s recent mid-quarter updates suggest profitability is scaling faster than initially anticipated. 

Highlighting the company’s habit of under-promising and over-delivering, the analyst also flagged a “strong upward bias to our estimates.” She currently sees MU’s third-quarter revenue surpassing $35 billion, comfortably ahead of the broader market consensus. 

Even from a technical perspective, Micron Technology looks strongly positioned for continued momentum in the near term. 

At the time of writing, it sits handily above its major moving averages (MAs), with an RSI in the early 60s indicating intense buying pressure. 

What’s the Consensus View on Micron Technology?

Investors should note, however, that not all Wall Street firms are as constructive on MU stock as Deutsche Bank. 

While the consensus rating on Micron Technology remains at “Strong Buy,” the mean price target of about $916 signals potential downside of roughly 15% from current levels. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MU 1,043.19 +22.43 +2.20%
Micron Technology

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