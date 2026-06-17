Hogs Rallying on Wednesday, with a Front Month Exception

Lean hog futures are down 25 cents in July, but up $1.25 to $1.50 in other contracts. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $97.50 on Wednesday morning, up $2.08 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 16 cents on June 11 at $91.93.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday PM report was down 52 cents at $95.05 per cwt. The rib ham and belly primals were all reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 963,000 head, with the week to date total at 963,000 head. That is up 22,000 head from last week and 9,326 head above the same week last year.

Jul 26 Hogs are at $94.550, down $0.250,

Aug 26 Hogs are at $96.550, up $1.500