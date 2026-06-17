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Cattle Bulls Taking a Breather on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Simmental cow by kobkik via iStock
Simmental cow by kobkik via iStock

Live cattle futures are up 45 cents in June but down 40 to 50 cents in other front months on Wednesday. The Wednesday Fed Cattle online auction showed no sales on the 1,466 head offered, with 1 lot bid at $400 dressed. Feeder cattle futures are down 40 to 60 cents in the nearbys. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $1.33 on June 12 to $364.00. The market will round out the week on Thursday, with Friday off in observance of Juneteenth.

USDA will release Cattle on Feed data on Thursday, as traders are looking for May placements to be down 5.5% from a year ago. Marketings are seen down 10.6% compared to 2025. June 1 on feed is expected to total 2.5% larger than the same period last year.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Wednesday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $18.69. Choice boxes were down $3.47 to $396.11, while Select was 57 cents higher at $377.42. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 109,000 head, with the weekly total at 208,000 head. That is down 3,000 from the previous week and 10,822 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $255.750, up $0.450,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $248.800, down $0.400,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $241.525, down $0.475,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $366.450, down $0.425

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $364.675, down $0.600

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $361.950, down $0.475


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 241.850 -0.150 -0.06%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 248.850s -0.350 -0.14%
Live Cattle
LEM26 255.725s +0.425 +0.17%
Live Cattle
GFU26 365.650s +0.375 +0.10%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 367.425s +0.550 +0.15%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 362.850s +0.425 +0.12%
Feeder Cattle

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