Dear Nebius Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 22

If you own shares of Nebius (NBIS) or have been watching NBIS stock closely, there is a date you should circle on your calendar right now: June 22. That is when Nebius will officially join the Nasdaq-100, one of the world's most closely watched stock indices. The inclusion puts the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure entity in rare company alongside some of the biggest names in technology.

Let’s see what the Nasdaq-100 inclusion means for NBIS stock investors.

Why Nebius' Nasdaq-100 Entry Is a Big Deal for NBIS Stock

The Nasdaq-100 is a benchmark tracked by multiple exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with billions in assets under management. When a stock is added to a popular index, these passively managed funds are obligated to buy shares around the rebalancing date to match the index's weighting.

This process creates buying pressure and increases demand for new additions, regardless of what anyone thinks about the underlying business.

Valued at a market capitalization of $67 billion, shares of Nebius are up more than 480% over the past year and have climbed 275% in 2026. That kind of momentum is hard to ignore — and now that Nebius will sit alongside the world's most widely tracked tech companies, institutional attention will only grow.

What Nebius Does, and Why Wall Street Is Paying Attention

Nebius is not a household name yet, but it is building something the AI industry needs: large-scale infrastructure to run AI workloads. Nebius co-founder and CEO Arkady Volozh described the company's mission on the first-quarter earnings call as “building an AI-native hyperscaler.” Nebius offers a full cloud platform that spans everything from raw computing capacity to managed cloud services to a token-based inference product called Token Factory.

In Q1 2026, the company grew revenue 684% year-over-year (YOY) to $399 million. Its adjusted EBITDA margin for the artificial intelligence business also hit 45%, nearly double what it was in the prior-year quarter.

Nebius has locked in some of the biggest names in tech as customers. The company signed a $27 billion contract with Meta Platforms (META) and has a separate agreement with Microsoft (MSFT). Nvidia (NVDA) made a $2 billion equity investment in Nebius in March 2026 as well, signaling how seriously the chip giant is taking its growth potential.

Chief Business Officer Roman Chernin explained how the company thinks about its market position. "Every layer of the software unlocks another group of users and the customers," said Chernin. "We want to meet customers where they need us."

The company is also spending aggressively to keep up with demand. Nebius raised its 2026 capital expenditure guidance to between $20 billion and $25 billion, up from a prior range of $16 billion to $20 billion. The firm recently announced a new data-center site in Pennsylvania capable of supporting 1.2 gigawatts of power at full capacity.

The Fine Print Nebius Stock Fans Should Not Ignore

Index inclusion adds a layer of mechanical buying that can inflate short-term price moves. Index funds tracking the Nasdaq-100 will need to purchase NBIS stock around the June 22 rebalance, which can push its price higher in ways unrelated to the underlying business.

There are also real execution risks. The company is building massive data centers, managing complex supply chains, and simultaneously integrating three acquisitions from earlier in 2026. The core question for any investor is whether the current share price already reflects the scale of Nebius' opportunity, or whether there is still room to run.

Analysts tracking NBIS stock forecast revenue to increase from $529.8 million in 2025 to $21.34 billion in 2028. The company is also projected to swing from a loss per share of $2.64 in 2026 to EPS of $5.16 in 2028.

Out of the 15 analysts covering Nebius stock, eight recommend a “Strong Buy” rating while seven recommend a “Hold.” The average price target of $234.08 has already been surpassed by shares, while the high price target of $310 implies potential upside of 11% from current levels.