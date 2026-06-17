Why Soybean Meal Is a Value Buy Here as Prices Rebound

September soybean meal (ZMU26) futures present a value-buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for September soybean meal futures that prices this week dropped down to challenge strong technical support at the February low and then rebounded. This suggests to me that a market bottom is in place, or very close at hand — and that meal is a “swing-trade” and value-buying opportunity.

Fundamentally, global food prices are on the rise. Also, the recent movement of the U.S. and Iran toward closing a peace deal is grain-markets bullish, implying unleashed demand from Asian countries that need soybean and grain products they have been unable to secure due to the Middle East war.

A move in the September soybean meal futures above chart resistance at $308.00 would become a buy opportunity. The upside price objective would be $330.00, or above Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $300.00.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):