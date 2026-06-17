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Is Darden Restaurants Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Chef decorating dish in hotel restaurant kitchen by TravelMedia via Adobe Stock
Chef decorating dish in hotel restaurant kitchen by TravelMedia via Adobe Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant operators, owning and managing a portfolio of well-known casual and fine dining brands. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, the company serves millions of guests annually through more than 2,100 restaurants across North America.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.9 billion, which classifies it as a “large-cap” stock. Darden generates revenue primarily from company-owned restaurant operations. Its scale provides advantages in purchasing, marketing, and supply chain management, allowing the company to maintain strong margins and operational efficiency. The company also benefits from a diverse brand portfolio that serves customers across multiple dining occasions and price points.

Darden’s stock has retreated 8.4% below its 52-week high of $228.27, touched in June 2025. Over the past three months, the stock has surged 1.1%, underperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average Index’s ($DOWI10.7% return over the same time frame.

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Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has gained 8.7%, and in 2026, it rallied 13.6%. On the other hand, the DOWI has surged 23.2% over the past year and 8.2% on a YTD basis. 

Darden’s stock has been volatile recently and has traded above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-May, indicating an uptrend. 

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Darden Restaurants has lagged the broader market over the past year as investors have remained cautious about slowing consumer spending and margin pressures from rising labor and food costs. While the company has continued to post solid sales growth and outperform the casual dining industry, earnings have occasionally fallen short of expectations, and management's strategy of keeping menu price increases below inflation has raised concerns about profitability. Additionally, weaker performance from certain brands and a challenging operating environment have weighed on investor sentiment

Darden’s top rival, Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), has gained 11.1% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming Darden. 

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on Darden’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 30 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $227.39 indicates an 8.8% upside compared to current levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
YUM 156.10 -1.57 -1.00%
Yum! Brands
DRI 208.13 -0.92 -0.44%
Darden Restaurants
$DOWI 51,999.67 unch unch
Dow Jones Industrial Average

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