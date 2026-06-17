How Is Omnicom’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Communications Stocks?

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is one of the world's largest advertising, marketing, and communications companies, providing a broad range of services that help brands build customer relationships and drive growth. The New York-based company operates through a global network of agencies serving clients across more than 70 countries.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.1 billion, classifying it as a “big-cap” stock. Its key strengths include an extensive global footprint, a diversified client base, and a portfolio of leading creative, media, and public relations agencies. The company benefits from long-standing customer relationships that generate recurring revenue, while its growing capabilities in digital marketing, data analytics, and AI-driven solutions position it to capitalize on evolving advertising trends across a wide range of industries.

Its shares reached a 52-week high of $87.17 on Mar. 5, but are currently down 11.2% from that level. Over the past three months, the stock has declined 1.7%, compared to the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLC), which has dipped 2.6% over the same period.

Over the past 52 weeks, Omnicom’s stock has surged 9.5%, surpassing XLC’s 7.7% gain. Moreover, the stock has plunged 4.2% on a YTD basis, compared to the ETF’s 4.6% dip.

Omnicom’s shares have observed intense volatility and have recently traded above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

On June 16, OMC shares popped 1.1% after the company was named the World's Most Effective Holding Group in the 2025 Global Effie Index for the third consecutive year and the fourth time in five years. Its Omnicom Media and BBDO Worldwide networks ranked among the top five globally, while AlmapBBDO was recognized as the world's most effective agency office for the third straight year. Omnicom also secured the top holding group position across Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, underscoring the strength of its marketing capabilities and consistent ability to deliver measurable results for clients.

However, top rival Stagwell Inc. (STGW) is up 52.8% over the past 52 weeks and 40.3% in 2026, outpacing OMC.

The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 12 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $102.90 implies a 33% upside from current price levels.