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How Is Regions Financial's Stock Performance Compared to Other Regional Banks Stocks?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Bull and bear on a tablet_Image by Ice stocker via Shutterstock
Bull and bear on a tablet_Image by Ice stocker via Shutterstock

Birmingham, Alabama-based Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is a financial holding company that provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. With a market cap of $24.4 billion, the company provides consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, credit life insurance, leasing, commercial accounts receivable factoring, specialty mortgage financing, and securities brokerage services.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and RF perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the regional banks industry. The company boasts a strong regional presence, diversified revenue streams, and improved efficiency. Its robust capital position enhanced digital capabilities, and diversified loan portfolio supports long-term growth. RF's experienced management, disciplined risk management, and customer-centric approach further solidify its competitive edge.

Despite its notable strength, RF shares slipped 8% from their 52-week high of $31.53, achieved on Feb. 12. Over the past three months, RF stock has gained 14.5%, underperforming the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF’s (IAT) 15.5% gains during the same time frame.

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Shares of RF rose 7% on a YTD basis, underperforming IAT’s YTD gains of 9.2%. However, in the longer term, the stock climbed 33.8% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming IAT’s 30.1% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, RF has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early April, with slight fluctuations. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year, with slight fluctuations. 

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RF’s strong C&I lending and lower deposit costs drove results, though NIM fell on tighter spreads. Management expects NII growth in 2026 on loan pipelines, deposit repricing, and improving credit trends.

On Apr. 17, RF shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.62 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $0.61. The company’s adjusted revenue was $1.87 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $1.91 billion.

RF’s rival, PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) shares have taken the lead over the stock, with a 12.4% uptick on a YTD basis and a 34% gain over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are cautious on RF’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 23 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $30.50 suggests a potential upside of 5.2% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
RF 29.03 +0.03 +0.10%
Regions Financial Corp
PNC 235.66 +0.97 +0.41%
PNC Bank
IAT 60.61 +0.39 +0.65%
US Regional Banks Ishares ETF

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