Is Veralto Corporation Stock Underperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $20.6 billion , Veralto Corporation ( VLTO ) is a leading provider of water analytics, water treatment, product quality, and innovation solutions, serving customers across industrial, municipal, food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and consumer end markets. Headquartered in Waltham, Veralto operates through its Water Quality and Product Quality & Innovation segments.

Companies valued at more than $10 billion are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Veralto fits this criterion perfectly. Veralto is a large-cap industrial technology company that generates recurring revenue through a combination of equipment, software, consumables, and services, positioning it to benefit from long-term trends in water sustainability, environmental regulation, and quality assurance.

Shares of the company have decreased 23.7% from its 52-week high of $110.11 , reached last year. Veralto’s shares have fallen 7.9% over the past three months , underperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ( $DOWI ) 10.7% returns over the same time frame.

Moreover, VLTO stock is down 15.8% on a YTD basis, lagging behind DOWI’s 8.2% rise. In the longer term, shares of the water and product quality services provider have declined 14.1% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI’s 23.2% return over the same time frame.

The stock’s weakened momentum this year is evident as it has been trading below the 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late January 2026.

Veralto Corporation has struggled in 2026 as investors reassessed the company’s growth profile following softer-than-expected organic growth trends. On Apr. 28, 2026, Veralto reported first-quarter revenue of $1.4 billion , up 6.7% year-over-year (YOY), while non-GAAP core (organic) sales growth was just 1.9%. Core sales growth was stronger in the Water Quality segment at 3.8%, but Product Quality & Innovation posted a 1% organic decline, raising concerns about uneven demand across the portfolio. Its adjusted EPS rose 12.6% YOY to $1.07.

Investors remain cautious as they wait for evidence that organic growth can accelerate enough to justify Veralto’s valuation.

In comparison, VLTO stock has also lagged behind its rival, Federal Signal Corporation ( FSS ). FSS stock has gained 3.8% on a YTD basis and 11.2% over the past 52 weeks.