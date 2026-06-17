Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Veralto Corporation Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Trader watching selloff on tablet by Ground Picture via Shutterstock
Trader watching selloff on tablet by Ground Picture via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $20.6 billion, Veralto Corporation (VLTO) is a leading provider of water analytics, water treatment, product quality, and innovation solutions, serving customers across industrial, municipal, food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and consumer end markets. Headquartered in Waltham, Veralto operates through its Water Quality and Product Quality & Innovation segments.

Companies valued at more than $10 billion are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Veralto fits this criterion perfectly. Veralto is a large-cap industrial technology company that generates recurring revenue through a combination of equipment, software, consumables, and services, positioning it to benefit from long-term trends in water sustainability, environmental regulation, and quality assurance.

Shares of the company have decreased 23.7% from its 52-week high of $110.11, reached last year. Veralto’s shares have fallen 7.9% over the past three months, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI10.7% returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Moreover, VLTO stock is down 15.8% on a YTD basis, lagging behind DOWI’s 8.2% rise. In the longer term, shares of the water and product quality services provider have declined 14.1% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI’s 23.2% return over the same time frame.

The stock’s weakened momentum this year is evident as it has been trading below the 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late January 2026.

www.barchart.com

Veralto Corporation has struggled in 2026 as investors reassessed the company’s growth profile following softer-than-expected organic growth trends. On Apr. 28, 2026, Veralto reported first-quarter revenue of $1.4 billion, up 6.7% year-over-year (YOY), while non-GAAP core (organic) sales growth was just 1.9%. Core sales growth was stronger in the Water Quality segment at 3.8%, but Product Quality & Innovation posted a 1% organic decline, raising concerns about uneven demand across the portfolio. Its adjusted EPS rose 12.6% YOY to $1.07.

Investors remain cautious as they wait for evidence that organic growth can accelerate enough to justify Veralto’s valuation.

In comparison, VLTO stock has also lagged behind its rival, Federal Signal Corporation (FSS). FSS stock has gained 3.8% on a YTD basis and 11.2% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite the stock’s underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. VLTO stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” based on 18 analysts’ coverage on the stock, and the mean price target of $106.75 is a premium of 27.1% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Subhasree Kar did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
FSS 112.70 +2.30 +2.08%
Federal Signal Corp
VLTO 83.98 +1.30 +1.57%
Veralto Corporation
$DOWI 51,999.67 unch unch
Dow Jones Industrial Average

Most Popular News

Rocket launch streak by Alones via Shutterstock 1
Rocket Lab vs. Redwire: 1 Stock Has the Stronger Growth Story for the Next Decade
Close- up of computer chip with AI sign by YAKOBCHUK V via Shutterstock 2
Doing the Math: How Micron Stock Could Reach $2,100 by 2028
Nike Neon Sign via Shutterstock 3
Why I’m Buying Nike After Warning About Its Relevance Problem
Road sign of New York Wall street corner Broad street by Mezzotint via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Soar on US-Iran Peace Agreement
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set to Open Sharply Higher as Oil Sinks on U.S.-Iran Deal, Fed Meeting Awaited
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.