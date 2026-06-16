Make This Trade Now as High Energy Prices Squash European Growth

September Euro currency (E6U26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for September Euro currency futures that prices are trending lower and have recently hit a two-month low. The bears have the near-term technical advantage as the trend is their friend.

Fundamentally, the U.S. economy is outpacing the European Union’s, mainly due to the energy crunch from the Middle East war more negatively impacting the Euro zone countries than the U.S.

A move in the September Euro currency futures below chart support at 1.1600 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 1.1300, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at 1.1740.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):