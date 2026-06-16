Hogs Showing Mixed Trade on Tuesday

Lean hog futures are trading with July down $1.15, with some spreading amongst months and other contracts steady to 20 cents higher. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $95.42 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 66 cents on June 11 at $92.09.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was down $1.29 at $92.83 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 484,000 head. That is up 19,000 head from last Monday and 8,519 head above the same week last year.

Jul 26 Hogs are at $95.425, down $1.150,

Aug 26 Hogs are at $95.800, up $0.025