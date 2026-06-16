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Hogs Showing Mixed Trade on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Small piglet in farm by krumanop via Adobe Stock
Small piglet in farm by krumanop via Adobe Stock

Lean hog futures are trading with July down $1.15, with some spreading amongst months and other contracts steady to 20 cents higher. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $95.42 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 66 cents on June 11 at $92.09. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was down $1.29 at $92.83 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 484,000 head. That is up 19,000 head from last Monday and 8,519 head above the same week last year.

Jul 26 Hogs  are at $95.425, down $1.150,

Aug 26 Hogs  are at $95.800, up $0.025

Oct 26 Hogs are at $80.300, up $0.075,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEQ26 95.225 -0.550 -0.57%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 95.150 -1.425 -1.48%
Lean Hogs
HEV26 80.050 -0.175 -0.22%
Lean Hogs

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