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Is Ventas Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Caregiver and senior woman at residential care home by Drazen via Adobe Stock
Caregiver and senior woman at residential care home by Drazen via Adobe Stock

With a market cap of $37.6 billion, Ventas, Inc. (VTR) is a leading U.S. real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare and senior housing properties. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate assets across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Companies valued at more than $10 billion are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Ventas fits this criterion perfectly. As one of the largest healthcare REITs in North America, Ventas is recognized for its high-quality asset base, strong balance sheet, and focus on long-term value creation.

However, shares of VTR have fallen 8.4% from its 52-week high of $91.06 touched on May 15. VTR stock has dipped 3.6% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average Index’s ($DOWI11% return over the same time frame.

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Longer term, the seniors housing REIT’s shares have increased 7.9% on a YTD basis, outpacing DOWI’s 7.5% rise. Moreover, the stock has gained nearly 30.7% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the index’s 22.5% rally over the same time frame.

VTR stock has been trading mostly above its 200-day moving average for the past year but has dipped below the 50-day moving average since the end of last month.  

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On May 13, VTR shares popped 2% after the healthcare REIT announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on July 16, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2026.

In contrast, its rival, Welltower Inc. (WELL), has outpaced VTR stock. WELL stock has soared 14.7% on a YTD basis and 39.7% over the past 52 weeks. 

Despite VTR’s underperformance relative to its industry peers, analysts are highly bullish, with a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" from 21 analysts. The mean price target of $97.10 represents a premium of 16.3% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
VTR 83.87 +0.41 +0.49%
Ventas Inc
WELL 213.17 +0.35 +0.16%
Welltower Inc
$DOWI 52,132.96 +461.93 +0.89%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

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