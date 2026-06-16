Live Nation Entertainment Stock: Is LYV Outperforming the Communication Services Sector?

Beverly Hills, California-based Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. ( LYV ) is a live entertainment company with a market cap of $40.6 billion . It connects over 150 million annual fans to approximately 55,000 events, including major concert tours, global music festivals, and sports entertainment.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and LYV fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the entertainment industry. The company leverages immense operational scale by managing an expansive portfolio of owned, operated, or controlled venues, such as amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums, while managing primary ticketing volume and corporate sponsorship portfolios for major consumer brands.

The entertainment company touched its 52-week high of $176 in the last trading session. Shares of LYV have gained 14.2% over the past three months, considerably outperforming the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLC ) 2% downtick during the same time frame.

In the longer term, LYV has soared 27.3% over the past 52 weeks, notably outpacing XLC's 9.4% return over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of LYV are up 23.4%, compared to XLC’s 4.7% drop.

To confirm its bullish trend, LYV has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early February, with slight fluctuations, and has remained above its 50-day moving average since late April, with minor fluctuations.

On May 5, Live Nation reported strong Q1 results, prompting its stock to rise 6.7% in the following trading session. The performance was fueled by continued strong global demand for concerts, festivals, and live entertainment, with revenue reaching $3.8 billion, up 12% year-over-year and ahead of analysts’ expectations. However, the company posted an operating loss of $370.52 million, largely due to a $450 million legal accrual related to ongoing antitrust investigations and litigation involving Ticketmaster. As a result, its net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $389.10 million.

LYV has notably trailed its rival, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ( WBD ), which has soared 167.5% over the past 52 weeks. However, it has outpaced WBD’s 6.9% YTD drop.