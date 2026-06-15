Is PPL Corporation Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Valued at a market cap of $27 billion , PPL Corporation ( PPL ) is a utility company that transmits, distributes, and sells electricity and natural gas. The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company manages a diverse asset portfolio that balances regulated power generation capacity with expanding smart-grid infrastructure investments aimed at enhancing network resilience, automating operations, and executing a long-term transition toward carbon neutrality by 2050.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and PPL fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the utilities - regulated electric industry. The company’s key specialty is its industry-leading Smart Grid technology, which has driven a nearly 25% reduction in outages and serves as a major differentiator in attracting high-load customers like hyperscale data centers.

Despite its notable strength, this utility company has declined 10.6% from its 52-week high of $40.11 , reached on Apr. 13. Shares of PPL have declined 5.8% over the past three months, considerably underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 16% uptick during the same time frame.

In the longer term, PPL has gained 4.3% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging NASX's 31.7% return over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of PPL are up 2.4%, compared to NASX’s 11.4% rise.

To confirm its bearish trend, PPL has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early May, and has remained below its 50-day moving average since late April.

On May 8, PPL delivered stronger-than-expected Q1 results, yet its shares plunged 2.3% that day. The company’s operating revenue grew 10.8% year-over-year to $2.8 billion, topping analyst estimates by 5.7%. Moreover, its ongoing EPS of $0.63 increased 5% from the year-ago quarter, surpassing consensus expectations of $0.61.

PPL has underperformed its peer, NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ), which has soared 15.2% over the past 52 weeks and 7.3% on a YTD basis.