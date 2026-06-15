Is PPL Corporation Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Valued at a market cap of $27 billion, PPL Corporation (PPL) is a utility company that transmits, distributes, and sells electricity and natural gas. The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company manages a diverse asset portfolio that balances regulated power generation capacity with expanding smart-grid infrastructure investments aimed at enhancing network resilience, automating operations, and executing a long-term transition toward carbon neutrality by 2050.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and PPL fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the utilities - regulated electric industry. The company’s key specialty is its industry-leading Smart Grid technology, which has driven a nearly 25% reduction in outages and serves as a major differentiator in attracting high-load customers like hyperscale data centers.
Despite its notable strength, this utility company has declined 10.6% from its 52-week high of $40.11, reached on Apr. 13. Shares of PPL have declined 5.8% over the past three months, considerably underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 16% uptick during the same time frame.
In the longer term, PPL has gained 4.3% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging NASX's 31.7% return over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of PPL are up 2.4%, compared to NASX’s 11.4% rise.
To confirm its bearish trend, PPL has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early May, and has remained below its 50-day moving average since late April.
On May 8, PPL delivered stronger-than-expected Q1 results, yet its shares plunged 2.3% that day. The company’s operating revenue grew 10.8% year-over-year to $2.8 billion, topping analyst estimates by 5.7%. Moreover, its ongoing EPS of $0.63 increased 5% from the year-ago quarter, surpassing consensus expectations of $0.61.
PPL has underperformed its peer, NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), which has soared 15.2% over the past 52 weeks and 7.3% on a YTD basis.
Despite PPL’s recent underperformance, analysts remain highly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy” from the 16 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $41.47 suggests a 14.7% premium to its current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.