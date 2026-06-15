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Cattle Rally Holds into Monday’s Close

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Brown and white cow with ear tag by Clara Bastian via iStock
Brown and white cow with ear tag by Clara Bastian via iStock

Live cattle futures posted gains of 75 cents to $3 across the board on Monday. Sharp gains in the equities following the weekend deal between the US and Iran offered spillover support. Cash trade was mostly $255-258 across the country last week. Feeder cattle futures rallied $4.12 to $5.30 at the close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down $5.34 on June 12 to $362.67.

The weekly NASS Crop Progress report showed the US pasture rating at 32% gd/ex, up 1% from the week prior. The Brugler500 index was up 2 points to 280.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday PAM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $18.64. Choice boxes were up $3.12 to $395.05, while Select was $3.69 higher at $376.41.  USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday was estimated at 99,000 head. That is down 3,000 from the previous Monday and 1,782 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $250.625, up $0.750,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $243.250, up $2.075,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $236.800, up $3.000,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $361.550, up $4.125,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $359.525, up $4.975,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $356.100, up $5.175,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 236.800s +3.000 +1.28%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 243.250s +2.075 +0.86%
Live Cattle
LEM26 250.625s +0.750 +0.30%
Live Cattle
GFU26 359.525s +4.975 +1.40%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 361.550s +4.125 +1.15%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 356.100s +5.175 +1.47%
Feeder Cattle

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