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ROKU Stock Alert: What to Know as Fox Buys Roku in $22 Billion Deal

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A concept photo of a worried businessman in bed by Dusan Petkovic via Adobe Stock
A concept photo of a worried businessman in bed by Dusan Petkovic via Adobe Stock

Roku (ROKU) was thrust into the spotlight on Monday after Fox Corporation (FOXA) agreed to acquire the streaming devices company in a $22 billion cash-and-stock deal. 

In its press release, Fox’s management touted the transaction as a “defining moment” and a “natural extension” for the Nasdaq-listed mass media giant. 

Still, FOXA shares crashed hard on June 15, in sharp contrast with ROKU shares that have pushed meaningfully higher ever since takeover rumors started last week.  

www.barchart.com

Why ROKU Shares Rallied on the Fox Deal?

Roku stock is responding positively to the Fox deal, mostly because it values the company’s shares at $160 each, which translates to an 11% premium on their previous close. 

Investors are positive on the combination because it solves ROKU’s biggest strategic weakness, competing with trillion-dollar platforms like Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google, and Apple (AAPL)

By merging with Fox, Roku marries its dominant operating system (OS), boasting over 100 million global streaming households, with a huge war chest of live sports, news, and entertainment content.

This creates a hyper-monetizable media powerhouse, making the combined entity the third-largest television platform in America by viewing share.

Why Fox Shares Tanked on the Roku Deal?

Conversely, Fox shares were punished on June 15 because the company plans on financing 40% of the ROKU deal through equity. Plus, it’s taking on an alarming $8.3 billion in new debt as well. 

For shareholders, what this means is both meaningful dilution and a material hit to FOXA’s balance sheet flexibility.

Investors are concerned that this heavy debt load, combined with high integration risks and Roku’s historically steep valuation, will significantly hurt Fox’s near-term margins. 

Note that the selloff in Fox pushed its relative strength index (RSI) into the late 20s on Monday, indicating intense selling pressure. 

Wall Street’s View on Roku

Heading into June 15, Wall Street firms had a consensus “Strong Buy” rating on ROKU stock, with a mean price target of nearly $149. 

This matters because what this essentially means is that analysts, on average, did not expect Roku to hit the $160 deal price as a standalone business, at least in the near term. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ROKU 140.90 -2.76 -1.92%
Roku Inc
GOOG 367.11 +8.95 +2.50%
Alphabet Cl C
GOOGL 369.35 +9.67 +2.69%
Alphabet Cl A
AAPL 296.42 +5.29 +1.82%
Apple Inc
FOXA 54.76 -11.09 -16.84%
Fox Corp Cl A
AMZN 246.02 +7.47 +3.13%
Amazon.com Inc

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