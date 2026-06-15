Why Platinum Is a Highly Asymmetric Long-Term Bet Right Now

The current drop in platinum quotes — with the platinum group metals (PGM) sector selling off alongside the overheated IT segment amid a general flight to cash ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting this week — is creating a classic disconnect between the paper futures market and the real physical balance of the metal. The market is panicking over short-term liquidity fluctuations, but it's completely ignoring the fact that the spring of physical platinum deficit continues to compress.

Let's take a closer look at what's going on with platinum.

The Illusion of Surplus: What Happened in Q1?

Against the backdrop of peak prices at the beginning of 2026, many investors apparently decided to lock in profits. In a chain reaction, this led to the sale of investment metal in the physical platinum market.

This temporary influx of "paper" metal into the market coincided with a modest seasonal increase in mining output in South Africa. As a result, algorithmic funds saw a momentary technical surplus in the first quarter and began aggressively selling futures. However, the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) indicated in its May report that the final deficit forecast was revised upward to 297,000 ounces.

A Depletion of Primary Supply: Minus 1 Million Ounces in 20 Years

The main long-term upside for platinum is baked into the supply side. If we look at the historical retrospective (Johnson Matthey data for 2004 to 2012), the scale of the anthropogenic contraction of the industry becomes obvious.

In the peak years of 2005 to 2006, global primary production consistently stood at 6.5 million to 6.8 million ounces per year. In the forecast for full-year 2026, the primary supply from mines barely reaches 5.5 million ounces. That mean more than 1 million ounces of annual production has simply evaporated. South Africa (the key producer) is structurally unable to return to previous volumes; old veins are depleted, the depth of extraction requires colossal costs, and the systemic crisis of local energy company Eskom makes long-term capex in new deep mines economically pointless at current prices. Recycling is also stagnating as the flow of old parts for recycling dries up.

Chart courtesy of Johnson Matthey.

The Auto Industry: Share Dropped, But the Base Stabilized

About 10 to 15 years ago, the auto industry accounted for roughly half of all platinum demand, making the metal a hostage to the diesel cycle. Today, that share of the automotive sector is already less than half and has shrunk to 2.9 million ounces. The passenger diesel segment is practically dead, and if it weren't for two factors, platinum would indeed be in a crisis. However, the market has been balanced by direct substitution and a hybri-vehicle renaissance.

For one, due to the high cost of palladium over the years, auto giants have begun to reconfigure the catalytic converters of gasoline cars to platinum. On top of that, pure electric vehicles (EVs) have hit an infrastructure plateau, so the global market is now being taken over by hybrids, which fully retain internal combustion engines and catalytic systems.

Overall, automotive demand for platinum has stopped falling, settling onto a long-term plateau. While earlier this was not enough for growth, now with weak supply, this stable chunk of demand keeps the market from crashing.

New Technological Drivers: AI and Hydrogen

While the auto industry holds the line, industrial platinum consumption has grown to 2.2 million ounces. The market is no longer purely diesel; it has become highly technological.

Chart courtesy of World Platinum Investment Council.

Many market participants may have been confused by the drop in demand from the glass industry, with a fall from a peak during the Chinese construction boom to 206,000 ounces. But this was a normal cyclical pause following the completion of investment projects in China. In 2026, this sector is showing an 83% rebound — and the driver is no longer Chinese real estate but AI infrastructure.

For example, the new generation of AI server motherboards (with low signal loss) requires special fiberglass pulled through platinum bushings. The growth in Big Tech capex directly accelerates this demand. Platinum crucibles are also necessary for melting the high-purity crystals used in laser optics and semiconductors for data centers. Finally, high-capacity hard drives for cloud storage use an iron-platinum alloy coating for heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR).

Add to this the strategic boom of the hydrogen economy (PEM electrolyzers for production and fuel cells for heavy transport) — which by 2030 will take up to 12% of the market — and the thesis of platinum as a "dying metal" crumbles.

The Risk of Operating Hand-to-Mouth

Due to the stable auto industry, new technological niches, and degrading mining output, global above-ground platinum stocks are being systematically depleted. According to the WPIC forecast, the available volume of platinum reserves will fall to 1.7 million ounces by the end of 2026.

This is less than three months of global consumption. The physical market is operating hand-to-mouth. Accordingly, any force majeure in South Africa — such as a strike or a blackout — or a logistical disruption will instantly shift this latent deficit into a phase of severe physical metal shortage for factories.

Conclusion

The current selloff of platinum is not a fundamental shift, but a margin liquidation of positions by futures funds that urgently need cash. Buying platinum at current prices through physically backed instruments — like the Physical Platinum ETF (PPLT) or European physical exchange-traded commodities (ETCs) with minimal fees — is a classic long-term bet on the elimination of market inefficiency.

Paper is cheap, but the physical metal is running out. Therefore, in my view, platinum looks very attractive right now.