The $3.6 Billion Reason Salesforce Is in Focus Today

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Salesforce (CRM) stock is in focus on Monday as investors welcome a massive new buyout designed to solidify the company’s footing in the artificial intelligence (AI) race. The enterprise software giant announced its acquisition of Fin, an AI customer services platform, in an all-cash deal valued at about $3.6 billion.

The transaction aims to accelerate Salesforce’s autonomous enterprise capabilities at a time when CRM shares have felt significant pain, shedding more than a third of their value year-to-date due to AI disruption fears.

Does the Fin Deal Warrant Buying Salesforce Stock?

The Fin deal is bullish for Salesforce stock as it provides a powerful shot of adrenaline to the firm’s newly launched Agentforce platform.

Fin specializes in highly autonomous artificial intelligence agents that can seamlessly resolve client queries across Slack, WhatsApp, email, text, and voice – all powered by its proprietary AI engine, Apex.

By integrating Apex and Fin’s autonomous Operator agents, CRM can bypass the multi-month setup times typical of legacy software, shortening the time-to-value for enterprise clients.

In short, this direct injection of proven, standalone AI tech undercuts the narrative that Salesforce’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) model is doomed to become obsolete.

Are CRM Shares Strongly Positioned for the AI Era?

Salesforce’s recent quarterly beat also reinforced the case against AI disruption.

In fact, speaking post-earnings with Jim Cramer, CEO Marc Benioff explicitly dismissed concerns that artificial intelligence is disrupting the giant’s business.

Instead, he highlighted a record-breaking volume of large-scale transactions in Q1, alongside huge, AI-driven growth for Slack.

With management expecting customer attrition to fall further in the current quarter, CRM’s underlying business continues to prove highly resilient.

Note that Salesforce shares also currently pay a dividend yield of 1.05%, which makes them even more attractive to own for the long-term.

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Salesforce Inc

Investors should also note that Wall Street firms remain constructive on CRM stock at the current, toned-down valuation for the next 12 months.