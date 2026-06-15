How Is Weyerhaeuser's Stock Performance Compared to Other Real Estate Stocks?

With a market cap of $17.9 billion , Weyerhaeuser Company ( WY ) is one of the world’s largest private owners of timberlands, managing more than 10 million acres of sustainably managed forests across the United States and additional licensed timberlands in Canada. It has built a long-standing reputation as a global leader in sustainable forestry, managing all its timberlands in accordance with internationally recognized sustainability standards.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and Weyerhaeuser fits this criterion perfectly. In addition to timberland management, Weyerhaeuser is a leading North American wood products manufacturer, with diversified operations in product distribution, climate solutions, real estate, energy, and natural resources, generating $6.9 billion in net sales in 2025.

Shares of the Seattle, United States-based company have declined 10.2% from its 52-week high of $27.75 . WY stock has risen 6.3% over the past three months, lagging behind the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLRE ) 7% gain over the same time frame.

WY stock is up 5.2% on a YTD basis, underperforming XLRE’s 12.1% increase. Moreover, shares of the REIT have decreased nearly 7% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLRE's nearly 8% return over the same time frame.

Yet, the stock has been moving above its 200-day moving average since December 2025.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $0.11 on Apr. 30, shares of Weyerhaeuser fell 2.2% the next day, with adjusted EBITDA dropping to $308 million. Investors were also cautious about forward guidance, as Q2 performance in key segments like Timberlands and Wood Products is expected to be largely comparable to Q1, while Strategic Land Solutions EBITDA is projected to decline by about $70 million due to the absence of a large transaction.

In comparison, rival Equinix, Inc. ( EQIX ) has outpaced WY stock. EQIX stock has returned 39.2% on a YTD basis and 19.5% over the past 52 weeks.