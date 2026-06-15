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Hogs Falling on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock
Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock

Lean hog futures are posting midday weakness on Monday of 27 cents to $1.25. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday morning due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 15 cents on June 11 at $92.75. 

Friday afternoon’s Commitment of Traders report indicated a total of 7,150 contracts added to the new managed money net short in lean hogs in the week of 6/9. That net short was 13,701 contracts on Tuesday. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday AM report was up $1.60 at $98.99 per cwt. The butt and picnic primals were the only reported lower, with the butt up $9.17. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for last week at 2.402 million head. That is down 20,000 head from last week and 31,146 head above the same week last year.

Jul 26 Hogs  are at $97.150, down $0.300,

Aug 26 Hogs  are at $96.075, down $0.275

Oct 26 Hogs are at $80.250, down $1.125,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEQ26 95.775s -0.575 -0.60%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 96.575s -0.875 -0.90%
Lean Hogs
HEV26 80.225s -1.150 -1.41%
Lean Hogs

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